ST. JOHNSBURY — Twenty years after the grand opening of the Dog Chapel at Dog Mountain, the Angel Dog steeple has been restored.
One of Dog Mountain’s signature and most beloved features, the Angel Dog, is a 7-foot by four-foot sculpture of a winged Labrador taking flight. Crafted of resin and painted gold, it is also a fully functional weather vane.
Dog Mountain staffers believe the Angel Dog, perhaps struck by lightning, fell from the Chapel in 2010, the year artist and Dog Mountain founder, Stephen Huneck died of chronic depression. In the years that followed, Huneck’s wife and, after her death in 2013, supporters, friends and community tried to preserve founding artist Stephen Huneck’s significant, but financially precarious legacy. In 2015, they established Friends of Dog Mountain, a nonprofit organization committed to sustaining Dog Mountain, the Stephen Huneck Gallery and the Dog Chapel.
Friends of Dog Mountain launched a “Give the Chapel Wings” campaign in 2020, enlisting help from the community at a time when Dog Mountain seemed more important than ever: amidst the pandemic, when people were isolated and unable to gather indoors.
“Throughout the year’s hardship,” campaign materials read, “nature has been a salvation for many (as well as) the company of our beloved pets.” Dog Mountain remained open and free of charge year-round, safely welcoming people and pets alike to enjoy 150 acres of hiking trails, wildflowers, dog ponds, sledding hills, and of course Huneck’s outdoor sculptures.
Dog Mountain’s grounds and buildings were in desperate need of work, however, and it was unclear whether the community, with so many suffering economic hardships of their own, had the resources to help. Happily, support was steady and generous, and thanks to supporters, affectionately known as the Dog Mountain Pack, the steeple, Angel Dog, and the Chapel sign have been restored in plenty of time for this fall’s 20th Anniversary Celebration and ceremonial unveiling.
Friends of Dog Mountain maintain that the Dog Chapel may well be Stephen Huneck’s “greatest and most personal artistic contribution.” Opened in 2000 “as a symbol of peace, love, and remembrance,” they write that the Chapel remains “a living piece of communal art and history, ever evolving with each new note and photo pinned to the memorial walls. The Chapel has become a unique and moving physical embodiment of the unending love people have to give.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.