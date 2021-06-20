ST. JOHNSBURY — The lives and loves of Dog Mountain founders, the late Stephen and Gwen Huneck, were celebrated at Saturday’s Dog Mountain Founders Celebration Dog Party.

Canine guests and their companions bounced around the 150-acre hilltop spread, walking on its hiking trails, taking a swim in the pond and enjoying live music by Gulf Coast Blues artist, Shrimp Tunes. Maple syrup delights by Chris Parker of Makin Maple, fun-filled dog contests, lawn games, raffle, doggie agility course, and nice weather were highlights.

Music will be the focal point next month as Dog Mountain hosts the Vermont Symphony Orchestra July 10. The next day, July 11, brings the first of nine Levitt Amp Series concerts, with HuDost performing from 5-7 p.m.

