ST. JOHNSBURY — Dog Mountain has received a grant of $5,000 from PetSafe brand’s Bark for Your Park awards to help build or support community dog parks around the country.
Amanda McDermott, the creative director at Dog Mountain, said this week that the funds will go a long way in helping to pay for a handful of improvements from purchasing and installing pet waste disposal stations that allow the water to filter out, such as the ones in downtown St. Johnsbury, to new signage, and parking area improvements.
“There’s been a lot of needs that Dog Mountain has had,” McDermott said, but finding the funds to address those needs has been challenging. The grant will go a long way toward helping cover some of those needs.
The waste disposal baskets that mount and have drainage holes, allowing for disposal without water collecting, cost about $100 apiece and will allow staff to empty the waste buckets without them getting heavy from being filled with rain water, said McDermott. “They’re waste receptacles that don’t fill with water.”
Improved parking signs, as well as a new entry sign, are also among the plans for how Dog Mountain plans to use the grant, said McDermott.
She said at times, the dilapidated sign at the foot of the Dog Mountain entrance has led people to think the park is no longer open, “It doesn’t send the right message,” she said.
“It’s been on our wish list, but we didn’t have the money to do it,” she said. McDermott is hoping the new sign will make it very clear that the dream of the Hunecks, husband-and-wife Stephen and Gwen, lives on. Their niece Ali Ide is helping to carry forward their vision and works with the local staff to keep Dog Mountain going. Ide serves as the director of the Friends of Dog Mountain board.
While $5,000 isn’t a lot of money, it’s enough to have McDermott and the board of the nonprofit “dreaming a little bit,” she said.
Dog Mountain hosts a summer concert series that has introduced the property to many people who had not been there before, said McDermott, and has helped to breathe new life into the attraction, where the Dog Chapel was built by Stephen Huneck, who was a beloved artist and author of famous children’s books featuring the couple’s black Labrador, Sally, stands as a monument to the couple’s love for canines. Inside the chapel are literally thousands of tributes to people’s beloved, late dogs.
McDermott said she can’t read the notes on the walls anymore, they make her tear up. But when she leaves at night, she wishes them all a good night and turns out the light, as she’s done for 12 years.
“So many people that come up here with their dogs for the first time have the time of their life,” said McDermott. “And that’s what it’s all about.”
The gallery on the property is filled with Huneck’s artwork, from sculptures to paintings, and an array of goods featuring his iconic dog images on everything from calendars to T-shirts to framed prints, cards, toys, ornaments, dog toys and more.
She said when she hears that someone has brought their dog to Dog Mountain for the first time, she asks them, “Is your dog having the best day ever?” They inevitably say they are, she said with a smile.
Dog Mountain is a beloved local attraction, and its popularity in recent years has grown thanks to the concert series in cooperation with Catamount Arts, the support of the local welcome centers where tourism information is shared, such as the state-run rest stop in Waterford, where Dog Mountain has a display that helps to bring visitors to the mountain.
People want to support Dog Mountain and help to keep it alive, she said.
“It’s just so sweet to see all of the community that wants to help out,” McDermott said of the level of involvement that Dog Mountain enjoys and that helps to sustain it. “I’m really excited about the future.”
The 2022 Bark for Your Park grant award. PetSafe program awarded a total of $125,000 in prizes for dog parks and improvements. New parks were given grants in will award prizes totaling $125,000 to build or enhance an off-leash dog park in the following locations:
· Seneca, SC
· Titusville, PA
· Ephrata, PA
· Tucson, AZ
And grants to support improvements to existing parks were also given grants in the following locations:
· Kiroli Park in West Monroe, LA
· Dog Mountain in St. Johnsbury, VT
· Kaufman Dog Park in Marion, OH
· Peekskill Dog Park in Peekskill, NY
· Hammond Creek Dog Park in Lawrenceburg, KY
In a press release about the grant program, the company noted that the finalists were chosen after 120,000 votes were tallied in support of favorite finalist communities.
“We’ve seen an outpouring of support throughout our grant contest this year, and it has been fun to follow along as community members pursue a space where dogs are welcome,” said Jessie Nixon, brand manager for PetSafe brand. “PetSafe is committed to creating safe, off-leash areas for pets and pet parents to enjoy for years to come, and we wanted the final decision to be made by the people using those parks each day. Congratulations to all winners!”
Participants entered to win funds for either a new park or to improve an existing dog park. Finalists were chosen on the level of enthusiasm and support for a dog park project within the community and the impact that a dog park project will have on the community. The four communities with the most votes pursuing a new park will soon receive $25,000 each, and the five communities with the most votes pursuing improvements to an existing local park will be awarded $5,000 each.
Dog Mountain’s annual Dog Party is on Oct. 1st from noon to 4 p.m. The event is free and there will be live music, food, dog contests and more. Find out more at www.dogmt.com. Many local sponsors have underwritten the event to make the program possible.
Dogs, of course, are welcome!
