Dog Park Proposed For St. Johnsbury

A public “Dog Park” has been proposed for the town of St. Johnsbury.
Local business owner and dog owner Randall Northrup said he’s seen first-hand how a dog park in town would be good for the dogs and good for the local economy.
“A lot of people got dogs and I think it may draw,” said Northrup on Wednesday. “Dogs need dogs to socialize with, they need a place to run. What’s happening now is people are stuck with their dogs in their houses.”
Northrup said the St. Johnsbury tourist attraction “Dog Mountain” is another example of how popular dog-oriented destinations can be.
“Drive up there in September and there’s 35-40 cars there and two of them are from Vermont,” said Northrup. “People come just for that. And then I drive down to Hartford, Vermont and visit a dog park and people are coming from an hour, hour and-a-half, two hours away…We go down to Hartford every week for the last 3-4 months because we have a dog. And I’m spending money in Hartford.”
Northrup presented this idea to the St. Johnsbury Select Board on Monday night to gauge the town’s interest in supporting the project.
Board Chairman Kevin Oddy said he was not opposed to a dog park concept but there were a lot of questions that had to be answered before the town would move forward on it.
“What my concern is, is that we continue to take on these projects where it gets passed onto the taxpayer,” said Oddy. “Any project that we take on from now on - whether that’s a dog park or whatever it is - I would want to see a business plan where it makes it cost-neutral - or close to it - for the town for some period of at least ten years.”
Oddy also said he could foresee some “significant” expenses in developing and maintaining a dog park.
“You’re going to have to have fencing, you’re going to have somebody to open it, somebody to close it, somebody to clean it up, somebody to deal with all the trash,” said Oddy. “The other question I would have with the dog park is, are we talking town property? Are we talking private property? And if it’s town property what’s the town’s liability?… If your dog bites me at the dog park, what’s the liability?”
Northrup, who owns the St. Johnsbury accounting firm, Corrette & Associates, said he understands and respects the town’s concerns and is already working on a “Go Fund Me” page to start raising money for the project. Anyone seeking further information can contact Northrup at (802) 748-4858.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.