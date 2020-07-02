BARNET — The owner of a dog that nearly killed a former selectman’s dog in Passumpsic resolved the issue by relocating her dog and paying the veterinarian bills.
The brutal dog fight happened on June 14 on the property of former Barnet Selectman Jeremy Roberts. The Roberts (Jeremy and Roxanne) filed a complaint with the town, noting the neighbor’s dog, Arlo, crossed Route 5 and fought their dog, Elsie, on June 14. It was the second time Arlo, a black Labrador mix, had entered the Roberts property and fought with Elsie, and not the first time the dog had gotten loose, which the Roberts described as something that happened “numerous times.”
“Elsie was badly wounded and lost a lot of blood,” noted the complaint. It further stated that a veterinarian in Littleton said Elsie was so severely hurt that she likely would need to be put down. Her condition stabilized enough for the Roberts to take Elsie to a clinic in Concord, N.H. for treatment. She was able to leave after a couple of days there and is expected to recover. Jeremy Roberts said on Thursday that Elsie is improving.
The Roberts’ complaint to the town included their belief that Arlo’s owner, Kelly Dennison, can’t control him and that the dog should be removed from the town.
They also made it known to town officials that Dennison “paid all the emergency visits and reached out to me (Jeremy) to assist us in any way she can.”
Dennison also removed her dog from the Passumpsic property. In an email sent to the town a few hours before last week’s select board meeting, Dennison informed town officials that Arlo was relocated to West Burke. She also noted an apology.
Select board members considered the complaint and Dennison’s response and was satisfied with the conclusion reached since the dog is no longer living in Barnet and Elsie’s vet bills were covered by Dennison. The only thing members added was that Arlo can’t come back.
Animal control issues in town was among the tasks Roberts considered when he was selectman in Barnet for 12 years. He has been off the board since March 2019.
In 2015, he was part of a process to improve the municipal dog ordinance in Barnet. At the time, Roberts said the town’s ordinance lacked “grit” and offered too much “wiggle room.” In particular, there was no authority to euthanize problem dogs.
