UNH Extension’s Grafton County Forester Jim Frohn and Mary Welles, an attorney for Farm Credit East, will host a Zoom event on Nov. 4, from 7 - 8:30 p.m. about selling timber in New Hampshire!

Selling timber is a once-in-a-lifetime activity for many landowners. No single activity has such power to significantly improve or degrade a forest. Proper harvesting can provide income, improve wildlife habitat, promote healthy forests and vigorous forests, and improve access. Topics include: landowner goals and objectives, role of foresters and loggers, timber sale contracts, laws and taxes. You will need an email address to have the webinar link and key emailed to you.

PLP Credits: 1.5; SAF Category One: 1.5

Pre-registration is required to receive the webinar link and key. https://bit.ly/SellingTimber2021

$5 for NHTOA members; $15 for non-members. The event is co-sponsored by NH Timberland Owners Association (NHTOA).

