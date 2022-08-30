Domestic Terrorism Among Charges Brighton Man Facing
A Vermont State Police cruiser on patrol on Interstate 91.

A Brighton man faces multiple criminal charges, including one for domestic terrorism, following an incident on Monday night during which he reportedly threw “explosive devices at responding troopers.”

Avery Buchman, 64, is being held without bail at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport. He is scheduled for arraignment on Wednesday in Orleans Superior Court. A report from Vermont State Trooper Aaron Leonard notes that Buchman faces charges of domestic terrorism, aggravated assault, assault on law enforcement, possession of fireworks, arson 3rd degree, resisting arrest, unlawful mischief and noise in the nighttime.

