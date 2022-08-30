Domestic Terrorism Among Charges Brighton Man Facing

A Brighton man faces multiple criminal charges, including one for domestic terrorism, following an incident on Monday night during which he reportedly threw “explosive devices at responding troopers.”
Avery Buchman, 64, is being held without bail at Northern State Correctional Facility in Newport. He is scheduled for arraignment on Wednesday in Orleans Superior Court. A report from Vermont State Trooper Aaron Leonard notes that Buchman faces charges of domestic terrorism, aggravated assault, assault on law enforcement, possession of fireworks, arson 3rd degree, resisting arrest, unlawful mischief and noise in the nighttime.
Information provided by Trooper Leonard notes that the crimes occurred on Gideon’s Mill Road in Brighton. State police from the Derby barracks along with members of the VSP Special Operations Unit were called there at about 11:35 p.m. on Monday.
Occupants of a residence on the road reported that “Buchman had ignited an incendiary device at their home, and it was placed near a propane tank, a parked vehicle, and adjacent to their occupied dwelling.” The flame was extinguished by the homeowners before it could spread.
When police got to the scene, Trooper Leonard stated, they saw Buchman moving toward the home where he allegedly started the fire. According to the report, when Buchman saw the police he returned to his home.
“At his residence, Buchman refused to submit to arrest and barricaded himself at the property,” noted the trooper. He then “exited the residence several times brandishing a firearm, and ultimately throwing explosive devices at responding troopers.”
Trooper Leonard said troopers “engaged in extensive attempts to de-escalate the situation.” Buchman was taken into custody after state police deployed “a less-lethal device” against him. The trooper said the device was a flash bang grenade used to distract and disorient Buchman.
He was taken to North Country Hospital to be checked as a precaution before being taken to the state police barracks in Derby for processing. Next, he was taken to jail with no opportunity to post bail per judicial order.
The trooper stated that the case is under investigation and additional details may be released as they become available. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the VSP Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881.
The charge of domestic terrorism Buchman faces comes from a relatively new Vermont law. It went into effect in 2018. The legislative effort that created it followed the arrest of an 18-year-old man for threatening to shoot up his former high school in Fair Haven. The law identifies domestic terrorism as “engaging in or taking a substantial step to…(A) cause death or serious bodily injury to multiple persons; or (B) threaten any civilian population with mass destruction, mass killings, or kidnapping.” A person found guilty of the crime could get 20 years in prison.
