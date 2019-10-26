ST. JOHNSBURY — Umbrella hosted a Walk For Justice on Thursday evening to conclude the organization’s month-long observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month,

The event began at the St. Johnsbury Welcome Center at 5 p.m. and drew approximately 40 people. The group included couples, seniors, people walking dogs, children, and expectant moms — all joining with Umbrella staff and other community members to take a stand against domestic violence and support survivors.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.