Teresa Hersom, at left, an Umbrella staff member, walks up Eastern Avenue holding a sign, leading a March For Justice to bring awareness to victims of domestic and sexual violence, on Thursday afternoon in St. Johnsbury. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
A Walk For Justice and candlelight vigil to remember victims of domestic violence was hosted by Umbrella on Thursday in St. Johnsbury. Center is Jessica Aiken-Hall (Kaminski) with her husband, George, at right. She is a survivor of abuse and has worked to help victims find their voices. She spoke and called for a tearful moment of silence for victims who did not survive domestic violence and can no longer speak. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
Amanda Cochrane, executive director of Umbrella, at left, and Deputy State's Attorney Thomas Paul, at a short ceremony that followed the first-ever Walk For Justice held as part of the events for Domestic Violence Awareness Month on Thursday in St. Johnsbury. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
A Walk For Justice and candlelight vigil to remember victims of domestic violence was hosted by Umbrella on Thursday in St. Johnsbury. Sara Rouelle, a survivor, from Danville, places her candle on the table to remember victims. State Rep. Scott Campbell, D-St. Johnsbury, is behind her and attended the event with his wife, Dr. Mary Ready. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
ST. JOHNSBURY — Umbrella hosted a Walk For Justice on Thursday evening to conclude the organization’s month-long observance of Domestic Violence Awareness Month,
The event began at the St. Johnsbury Welcome Center at 5 p.m. and drew approximately 40 people. The group included couples, seniors, people walking dogs, children, and expectant moms — all joining with Umbrella staff and other community members to take a stand against domestic violence and support survivors.
