Domestic Violence Calls Up During Pandemic

Domestic violence has been more common and severe during the pandemic.

Calls to New Hampshire’s 24-hour crisis centers increased 44-percent in April and have remained 6 percent above last year’s levels, as perpetrators spend more time indoors with their partners, according to Pamela Keilig of the New Hampshire Coalition Against Domestic and Sexual Violence.

