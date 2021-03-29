Domestic Violence For Former State Senator Set For May

After a scheduling conference Monday morning at Coos Superior Court, a jury trial has been set in the domestic violence case against former state Sen. Jeff Woodburn.
Provided there are no scheduling conflicts with attorneys, a trial of two to three days is set to begin on May 10, with jury selection on May 5.
In August 2018, Woodburn, 55, of Whitefield, was charged four misdemeanor counts of simple assault, two misdemeanor counts of domestic violence simple assault, two misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief, and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass for incidents prosecutors said occurred against his former fiancee between August 2017 and June 2018.
The case, which was scheduled for trial in March 2020 but postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, is being prosecuted by Geoffrey Ward and Joshua Speicher, of the Public Integrity and Special Investigations Unit of the office of the New Hampshire Attorney General.
Woodburn is represented by attorney Donna Brown.
The trial will proceed under COVID-19 health and safety protocols, said Coos Superior Court Judge Peter Bornstein.
