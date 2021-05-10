Domestic Violence Trial Begins For Former State Senator

LANCASTER — Attorneys portrayed both relationship partners as controlling in the opening arguments of the domestic violence case against former state Sen. Jeff Woodburn that began Monday at Coos Superior Court, nearly three years after charges were filed against him.
Woodburn, a three-term Democratic lawmaker from Whitefield who was the Senate minority leader at the time he was arrested in August 2018, had his eye on a future run for the governor’s office, wanted a wife who would help his career, told his then-fiancee how to act and not to criticize him in public, and would burst into fits of anger that ended with assaults that included biting, the prosecutors in the case, Assistant New Hampshire Attorneys General Geoffrey Ward and Joshua Speicher, told jurors.
Emily Jacobs, 38, of Jefferson, the alleged victim and Woodburn’s former fiancee, was the one who became controlling and retaliating after Woodburn said he wanted to leave the relationship, and she met with a mutual friend to develop a list of incidents allegedly committed by Woodburn, argued Donna Brown, Woodburn’s defense attorney.
During what is expected to be a three-day trial, jurors will hear from a half dozen witnesses, including a mental health counselor, the sole witness for the defense, who Woodburn and Jacobs met with as a couple and individually and who Brown said will testify to Jacobs acting aggressively when Woodburn sought to end the relationship; several law enforcement officers who interviewed Jacobs and who prosecutors said will testify to her credibility; the mutual friend; and Jacobs herself; before the jury weighs the evidence and delivers a verdict on Wednesday or later in the week.
They will also consider photographic evidence of Jacobs’ hand and arm that prosecutors said shows bruises from bite marks, as well as entries from a journal that Woodburn left behind at Jacobs’ home in which they said Woodburn admits to an anger problem and to moments when he lost his temper.
During the course of the relationship, Woodburn also presented Jacobs with a written contract that detailed exactly how she was to behave, Speicher said in the opening arguments.
While she was growing up, Jacobs knew the Woodburn family, and by 2015, she began seeing Woodburn regularly through a shared interest in politics, when Jacobs was the then-chair of the Coos County Democratic Party and Woodburn would attend committee events.
What began as a friendship became romantic in late 2015.
They became engaged in 2017.
The mutual friend will testify that Woodburn, 55, admitted to specific incidents involving Jacobs, said Speicher.
Prosecutors also presented an email from Woodburn to Jacobs in which they said Woodburn admits that he had become angry during one occasion and damaged personal property (“there is no excuse and I will stop the behavior,” Ward said Woodburn had written),
“Emily will tell you that she wanted this relationship to work,” said Ward, telling jurors that is why she did not go to the police right away.
“I did love him very much,” said Jacobs. “He would always convince me, he would give me flowers … I forgave him … He told me it was my job to help him, when he got angry, I had to help him, and that we were working on this. He wanted to stay with me.”
In testifying, Jacobs said Woodburn would always make her feel she was to blame.
“He would say that I would light him on fire,” she said.
Jacobs said she eventually told a co-worker about the alleged assaults and incidents.
“Was coming and speaking to us an attempted revenge, to get back at the defendant, for breaking up with you?” asked Ward.
“No,” said Jacobs.
Brown argued that Jacobs had struck up a romantic relationship with the mutual friend.
On the stand, Jacobs, who was the first witness called to testify, said she was never in a romantic relationship with the friend, whom she met in 2017 and described as someone she could confide in.
Brown said the evidence and the fact that Jacobs did not contact the police right away will call into question her credibility and said the fights, which involved “childish behavior,” occurred when Woodburn wanted to leave her.
“Your job is to follow the presumption of innocence …” she told jurors.
Woodburn is charged with four Class A misdemeanor counts of simple assault, two Class A misdemeanor counts of domestic violence simple assault, two Class A misdemeanor counts of criminal mischief, and one Class A misdemeanor count of criminal trespass for incidents that allegedly occurred between August 2017 and June 2018.
He is accused of throwing a cup of water in Jacobs’ face and then throwing the empty cup in her face on Aug. 10, 2017, and striking her in the stomach with his hand on Dec. 24, 2017.
Prosecutors said he also caused bodily injury when he bit Jacobs on her left hand, resulting in bruising on Dec. 15, 2017, and biting her on her right forearm, resulting in bruising, on or between June 9 and June 10, 2018.
The two counts of criminal mischief charge Woodburn with causing property damage by kicking and breaking the door of her clothes dryer on Aug. 10, 2017, and kicking in the locked door to her home, which damaged the door and door casing, on Dec. 24, 2017.
The count of criminal trespass charges Woodburn with remaining in Jacobs’ house on Dec. 24, 2017, after she told him to leave.
The case is being prosecuted by the Public Integrity and Special Investigations Unit of the office of the New Hampshire Attorney General and was brought to the unit by a tip.
At the time of his arrest, Woodburn was running for a fourth Senate term.
He won the Democratic primary in September 2018 but was defeated two months later in the November general election.
His trial was scheduled to begin in March 2020 but was postponed because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Jurors on Monday were masked and spaced in the courtroom where the trial was taking place, and members of the public and press were in another courtroom, masked and spaced and watching the trial on a live-stream video screen.
It is the first jury trial at Coos Superior Court since the pandemic shut down in March 2020.
