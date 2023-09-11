Domino’s Pizza Workers Stop Armed Robbery
Sarah Ann Cowdrey at defense table, right, with defense attorney Jennifer Cleveland, left, in Caledonia Superior Court on Monday, Sept. 11, 2023. (Photo by Todd Wellington)

Sarah Ann Cowdrey was arraigned on Monday for allegedly robbing two downtown St. Johnsbury restaurants in July.

Cowdrey, 32, pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of assault & robbery with a weapon for attempting to take cash from the Domino’s Pizza cash register with a knife at 250 Railroad Street on July 13.

