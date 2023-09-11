Domino’s Pizza Workers Stop Armed Robbery

Sarah Ann Cowdrey was arraigned on Monday for allegedly robbing two downtown St. Johnsbury restaurants in July.
Cowdrey, 32, pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of assault & robbery with a weapon for attempting to take cash from the Domino’s Pizza cash register with a knife at 250 Railroad Street on July 13.
But the Domino’s employees stopped the attempted robbery.
Caledonia Superior Court
“I was in the cash register grabbing delivery banks,” said Domino’s worker Steven Sheldon, 26, in his statement to police. “A person came up to me and said ‘get out of the way’ and started grabbing money. I fought them off and grabbed as much of the money back as I could. I then grabbed the knife from them and handed it to my co-worker Shawn (Landers) who was on the phone with 911.”
Landers, 38, also provided a sworn statement.
“At approximately 4:45 pm I witnessed a female in a dark blue hoodie with sunglasses and a mask approach the register at Domino’s where I was working,” said Landers. “She attempted to grab cash out of the register when my coworker Steven Sheldon shoved her away and I was about to approach the suspect, when my other co-worker Chris Borland put her in a chokehold and Steven and I obtained the knife from her and I securely placed said knife out of reach. Upon the suspect leaving, I noticed her hoodie said ‘Bolio’ in yellow letter. I contacted 911…”
Borland, 18, was making pizza when the alleged incident occurred.
“I was making pizza and looked over to see Steven struggling to keep the random stranger away from the money and so I ran over and grabbed them,” said Borland. “I tried restraining her for authorities but she was able to wiggle free. Upon pulling her away from the register, she had dropped her knife to which I told someone to get it away. She then walked out of the store…”
Cowdrey also pleaded not guilty on Monday to a misdemeanor charge of petit larceny for allegedly stealing $328.87 from the cash register at “Subway” located at 18 Federal Street on July 12.
The Subway theft, which occurred the day before the Domino’s robbery at about 6:25 p.m., was allegedly caught on video and St. Johnsbury Police Detective Sgt. Lester Cleary said he strongly believed it was Cowdrey from “prior investigations and law enforcement contacts.”
There were two Subway employees that provided sworn written statements to police including Mishaya Manchester, 19, Shawna Williams, 39.
“The perp walked in wearing sunglasses and a mask,” wrote Manchester in her statement. “We had customers so she or he sat down and waited. After people left she came around the back, on the line. She said ‘open the register’ then Shawna said ‘are you serious’ then she said ‘yes’ then took the money then walked out. Then we called the cops.”
Cowdrey is already jailed due to a parole violation, so the state asked for conditions of release, which Judge Michael Kainen approved.
Cowdrey faces a possible sentence on both charges of one to 16 years in prison and a $1,000 fine.
