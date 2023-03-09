Donald Trump Jr. II owes the town of Easton $30,000 in back taxes.
Complicating matters, at least for a time, was the fact that he died in 2022, and there was no known contact.
During the Easton Select Board’s Feb. 20 meeting, board members reviewed the status of the property of Trump Jr. II, born Gary Shipko, and noted that he owed the $30,000 in delinquent taxes (about 1/10th of the town’s total operating budget), but there was no known person to speak with about payment.
Easton Select Board member Toni Woodruff was tasked with contacting the New Hampshire Municipal Association to determine the next steps.
During the board’s meeting on March 6, Woodruff said she was able to track down the estate, which is now in probate court.
Select Board member Bob Thibault said the board needs to look at its next step, in light of “a very large amount of taxes owed.”
Woodruff had spoken with Jody Labrecque, a legal assistant at the Samaha and Russell law firm in Littleton, where attorney Jody Hodgdon is the fiduciary.
“She said they know the town is owed a great deal of back taxes,” said Woodruff. “The plan is to clean up the place. I heard that part of the roof fell in from that storm … They are planning on getting people to fix it up and put it on the market in the spring. That’s the plan … She said that he will get in touch with me for the next step.”
According to his obituary, Shipko died on April 1, 2022, a month and a half before he would have turned 67.
He gained local attention in 2015 after Donald Trump announced his candidacy for U.S. president.
Trump Jr. II/Shipko had converted a 1999 Crown Victor into the Trump-Mobile, decked out with stickers encouraging people to vote for Trump, and with large flags, a roof-mounted satellite dish reading “Trump Broadcast Network,” and a license plate reading “Trump.”
The car was seen rolling down many a local street.
“[Donald Trump] is my dad,” Shipko said during an interview with The Caledonian-Record in September 2015. “He’s my uncle, my cousin or my second-brother-in-law on my mother’s side. It depends what mood I’m in.”
He said he was raised in Massachusetts and went into business after high school.
Eventually, he said he became president and owner of Super Glue International in Shirley, Mass., and sold Super Glue in more than 80 countries until the 2008 financial crisis.
By the end of that year, he said he lost everything, including a personal fortune in the millions, and moved back in with his parents.
Mary Shipko, his mother, said “It was a lot of stress. He had too much on his plate.”
Having reached a low point, Shipko said he looked for comfort in comedy and began performing stand-up comedy around 2010.
Shortly afterward, he decided it was time for a fresh start, which included changing his name to Donald Trump Jr. II, a name that appeared on his New Hampshire driver’s license, and one that he said he was granted permission to use by the real Donald Trump.
Trump Jr. II/Shipko grew out his crew cut, dyed his hair blonde, and adopted the combover coiff of The Donald.
He also learned some of The Donald’s gestures, “which I do pretty darn good,” he said.
Shipko had divided his time between his North Country home and a Florida home.
He said that losing his wealth and having cancer that went into remission lent him perspective.
“I really don’t care about money and possessions anymore,” said Shipko. “It didn’t make me happy. I’m happier now that I’m living the simpler life.”
