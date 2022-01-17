Handmade, donated winter hats, scarves and more were hung from tree-surrounds and tree trunks throughout downtown Lyndonville by volunteers from H.O.P.E. (Helping Other People Everyday) in observance of the national day of service on the federal holiday recognizing slain Civil Rights leader, Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., on his birthday observance Monday. Free coats were also put outside of H.O.P.E.'s Church Street thrift shop, which was closed for the day, but had racks of free warm coats available for adults and children. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)
LYNDONVILLE — The annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day Coat Giveaway, long-held at the H.O.P.E. store on Church Street, was offered all day Monday, in combination with their newest community service project, Gifts of Warmth.
The nonprofit worked this year with the help of 5th graders from Burke Town School, and AmeriCorps members worked with H.O.P.E. (Helping Other People Everyday) volunteers to hang handmade winter hats, mittens and scarves throughout the downtown for anyone in need of warm winter woolens.
The MLK Day Coat Giveaway took place on the porch of H.O.P.E. — two racks held dozens of coats in sizes from adult to children, available for the asking.
According to the charitable organization, this is the second year the annual MLK Day Coat Giveaway and Gifts of Warmth were offered together, as part of the day of service for the federal holiday honoring the slain Civil Rights leader. H.O.P.E. has provided free winter coats on MLK Day for many years to those in need in the community.
