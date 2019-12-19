From left to right: Firefighter Richard Kahan, Dan Greenwood, and Firefighter Aaron Martin, pose with Greenwood's donation to the Santa Fund, delivered in recent days. Greenwood is from Dalton, NH. He grew up in St. Johnsbury and found out a couple of years ago that his family was a recipient of the Santa Fund. Over the last three years he has donated over 500 toys to give back to the organization that helped his family during a time of need. Dan and his ex wife Maggie Greenwood, owner of Maggie Greenwood Rentals, and an anonymous donor donated the toys this year. (Courtesy Photo) Dan Greenwood is from Dalton NH. He grew up in St. Johnsbury and found out a couple of years ago that his family was a recipient of the Santa Fund. Over the last three years he has donated over 500 toys to give back to the organization that helped his family during a time of need. Dan and his ex wife Maggie Greenwood, owner of Maggie Greenwood Rental, and an anonymous donor donated the toys this year. Thank you, Kevin P Montminy Captain St. Johnsbury Fire Departmen
