Dorothy Carmen “Dot” Lynaugh - Obituary

Dorothy Carmen “Dot” Lynaugh, 85, of St. Johnsbury, Vt. passed away on Saturday, July 4, 2020.
Dot was born in St. Johnsbury on March 31, 1935, to Leo and Marie (Poliquin) Donna. She attended local schools and after graduation worked at St. Johnsbury Trucking. On Sept. 7, 1957, Dot married Gordon Dale “Kelly” Lynaugh. In 1959, she stopped work at St. Johnsbury Trucking to stay at home and raise her three daughters, eventually returning to work as a paraeducator for the St. Johnsbury School District. Dot and Gordon shared 46 years together before Gordon’s death in 2003.
Dot enjoyed her cats and outdoor activities including camping and hiking. She was a lifetime member of the Good Sam Club, a camping club. She was also an active member of St. John the Evangelist Church in St. Johnsbury.
Survivors include her three daughters: Karen Lynaugh and husband, Randy Grant, of Grass Valley, Calif., Carmen Lynaugh and husband, Jeff Hecox, of Campbell, Calif., and Nancy Buxton and husband, Jim, of St. Johnsbury; brother: Norman Donna and his wife Susan, of New Port Richey, Fla.; and second husband; Reg Leonard of Lyndonville.
She was predeceased by her first husband: Gordon Lynaugh; and her siblings: Claude Donna, Gemma Chaloux, Roger Donna, Gertrude Turner, Robert Donna.
Due to Covid restriction, services will be held at a later date.
Donations in Dorothy’s name can be made to the American Cancer Society or the Alzheimer’s Association.
Memories and condolences may be shared online at www.saylesfh.com.
