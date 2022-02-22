Island Pond resident Katelyn Deslandes was arraigned in Orleans Superior Court Tuesday on criminal charges related to the head-on crash that left two Northeast Kingdom teenagers dead.
And according to court documents, the evidence of drugs being a factor in the crash continue to grow.
“As I was speaking to her, I observed her pupils to be very constricted,” wrote Vermont State Police Sgt. Joshua Mikkola in his report about Deslandes.
“They were equal in size, and I estimated them to be approximately 1.5-2mm…As a Drug Recognition Expert, I knew this was abnormal for current lighting conditions and know that pupillary constriction can be caused by impairment with Narcotic Analgesics.”
Orleans Superior Court
Deslandes appeared in court Tuesday by phone from Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center (DHMC) in Lebanon, N.H.
She pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of gross negligent operation of a motor vehicle with death resulting and was released by Judge Lisa A. Warren on conditions and a $10,000 unsecured appearance bond.
The crash occurred on Route 105 in the town of Charleston - about a quarter-mile west of the intersection of Twin Bridges Road.
Police say Deslandes was driving a westbound 2013 Chevrolet Malibu at approximately 8:45 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 16, when her car crossed the center line into the path of an eastbound 2011 Hyundai Sonata driven by Logan Cota, 18, of Charleston. Cota and his passenger, Taylor Warren, 18, of Lunenburg, were killed in the crash.
Cota was a student at North Country Union High School and Warren was a student at Lyndon Institute. Nobody involved in the crash was wearing a seat belt. Deslandes suffered serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
Heroin & Marijuana
Orleans County State’s Attorney Jennifer Barrett told the court that the toxicology testing of Deslandes’ blood sample taken after the crash is not completed yet, but the results she does have suggest possible drug use.
“She admitted to consuming heroin within 24 hours of the crash, although we don’t know if she was under the influence of heroin at the time of the crash,” said Barrett. “We have been able to confirm that she had THC in her system but we have not tested yet for opiates.”
Police said the road surface was dry at the time of the crash and that evidence at the scene indicates that Deslandes crossed the yellow center lines while going around a slight, right-hand bend in the roadway and struck the oncoming vehicle head-on.
”l think I passed out,” said Deslandes to police at the scene, according to the Sgt. Mikkola’s report.
Tpr. Clay Knight and Tpr. Paul Pennoyer responded to North County Hospital in Newport and interviewed Deslandes before she was air-lifted to DHMC.
“Tpr. Knight advised me Deslandes reported she used Heroin the day prior (02/15/2022) and consumed Marijuana earlier that day (02/16/2022),” wrote Sgt. Mikkola.
Car Searches
State police also got a warrant to search both vehicles.
Two bags of suspected marijuana and other suspected drug-related items were found in the car Deslandes was driving.
“Located in the cup holder was a prescription bottle with no labeling, containing two orange, rectangular in shape pills, labeled ”100 mg” on one side and ”NOVOX” on the other,” wrote Sgt. Mikkola. “In the front passenger door panel was a cigarette pack containing three suspected marijuana blunts. One appeared partially smoked and the other two looked new…Inside the glove compartment, a pick tool was located. The end of the pick was black and appeared charred. Based on my training and experience, a pick tool like this is often used to scrape resin out of glass pipe.”
Police said the pills were later identified as “Novox” - which police say are used to treat animals, typically pets, that are in pain.
Police also found items in the car Cota was driving.
“Fifteen (15) Bud light cans were located, several of them open and empty but it was unclear if they opened as a result of the crash and/or the cold weather,” wrote Sgt. Mikkola. “Fourteen Twisted Tea cans were located. One was open and empty. No other noteworthy items were discovered in the vehicle.”
9-1-1 Callers
Witnesses Jacob Roy and Madison Chaffee, who live near the crash scene and called 9-1-1, told police they believed Deslandes was under the influence of something.
“Chaffee advised when she first made contact with Deslandes, Deslandes didn’t yet know she even struck another car,” wrote Sgt. Mikkola. “Roy advised he believed Deslandes was impaired, citing, ‘she was f***ed up, she was on something, who gets up with a broken leg.’”
Deslandes was released by Judge Warren on multiple conditions on Tuesday including a 7 p.m. - 7 a.m. curfew at her home, orders that she not drive any motor vehicles, not have any contact with the families of Logan Cota & Taylor Warren and engage in a drug screening within 72 hours of her discharge from the hospital.
Deslandes faces a possible sentence of up to 30 years in prison and $30,000 in fines if convicted of both charges
Family Connection
Sources say Katelyn Deslandes is the younger sister of Christina Deslandes, who pleaded guilty in Essex Superior Court in February 2018 to gross negligent operation of a motor vehicle and was sentenced to serve 6 months to 5 years in prison in connection with a fatal car crash that took the life of her young son.
Christina Deslandes’ 3-year-old son Bentley J. Castrogiovanni died after the 2001 Volkswagen Jetta driven by his mother crossed the center line and southbound lane before crashing head-on into a utility pole on Route 114 in Brighton on Sunday, Aug 16, 2015, at 12:08 p.m.
State police said the boy was in the front seat of the car without a seat belt on and without the aid of a child car seat or booster seat when the car crashed. According to autopsy results, the boy died of internal decapitation from blunt force trauma to the head and neck.
