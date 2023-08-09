Double Fatal Crash Victims Identified
LISBON — The victims in a fatal accident on Route 302 in Lisbon have been identified.

Susie, 66, and Daniel King, 67, of Dalton died after the Can Am Spyder trike they were traveling in collided with the back of a passenger vehicle that was turning left onto Lyman Road at around 6:15 p.m. Saturday, according to Lisbon Police

