Double Fatal Crash Victims Identified

LISBON — The victims in a fatal accident on Route 302 in Lisbon have been identified.
Susie, 66, and Daniel King, 67, of Dalton died after the Can Am Spyder trike they were traveling in collided with the back of a passenger vehicle that was turning left onto Lyman Road at around 6:15 p.m. Saturday, according to Lisbon Police
The Kings were well-known, longtime North Country residents known for their kindness and selflessness.
Daniel served 24 years with the Lancaster Fire Department, retiring as deputy chief, and both were active members of the Fraternal Order of Eagles.
According to Lisbon Police, both vehicles were traveling east on Route 302 when the accident occurred.
The driver of the passenger vehicle, identified as a 35-year-old New York resident, had slowed his speed and activated his turn signal when he felt a “jolt” and looked in his rear-view mirror to see the trike “tumbling down the roadway,” authorities said.
The Kings were ejected from the trike. The driver, Daniel, was pronounced dead at the scene and the passenger, Susie, was airlifted to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center where she succumbed to her injuries the following day.
According to LPD, “there were no marks on the roadway to indicate that the brakes had been applied on the Spyder-RT. The speed limit on this portion of US Route 302 is 50 m.p.h. Mr. and Mrs. King were not wearing helmets.”
Lisbon Fire, EMS and Police, Littleton Fire, EMS and Police, Sugar Hill Police, and State Police responded. DHART provided air medical transport.
The incident remains under investigation.
It was the first fatal motor vehicle accident in Lisbon since November 2022, authorities said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.