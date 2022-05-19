LYNDON — Three years ago Caleb Gale joined the Lyndon Outing Club’s Board of Directors with a mission in mind.
Bring mountain biking to the heart of town.
That vision will be realized this summer with the opening of a downhill mountain bike trail and skills park.
Cut in between the Bunny Hop and Suicide ski runs, the mountain bike trail will follow a winding .8-mile path along the southern side of the hill.
It will drop 375 vertical feet and end at a skills park, which will include a dirt track and features, where riders can hone their skills
The trail will be rated intermediate but will offer different lines so that more experienced riders can tackle bigger challenges.
There will be no lift service and cyclists will have to ride or walk to the summit. Admission will be free.
Work is being done by RLA Trails of Littleton and should be completed within four to six weeks.
An opening date is to be determined.
“I’m super excited to see this bike park project become a real thing after working on it for the past three years. I think this will be a great way to breathe new life into the Outing Club and hopefully bring more bike riders to parts of Lyndon that they might not have visited before. The park will be free for anyone to ride, with no trail passes required, so anyone who wants to can come and ride,” Gale said.
Inspired by a trip to the Highland Mountain Bike Park in Northfield, N.H., Gale, 36, began efforts to create a trail at the Lyndon Outing Club.
“We had such a good time riding town there. On the way back I said it would be awesome to have something like that in Lyndonville,” he said.
He became an LOC director three years ago and initiated efforts to build a trail.
The proposal underwent minor changes to avoid wetlands impacts and a state Act 250 permit was issued late last year.
The $35,000 project was funded through grants from the Northern Forest Center and Northeastern Vermont Development Association, with additional assistance from the Kingdom Trails Association, Blue Cross Blue Shield, and LOC fundraising.
While Gale enjoys riding at nearby Kingdom Trails, he touted the benefits of having a trail in town.
First, it contributes to the outing club’s efforts to become a robust, year-round facility.
The downhill mountain biking trail also ties into economic development efforts in town, including Revamp The Ville, a grant-funded effort to develop a village master plan.
“The Lyndon Outing Club is such a great hill but it doesn’t get a lot of use in the summertime,” Gale said.
Revamp The Ville has identified additional biking infrastructure and activity as priorities.
“A lot of people drive right through Lyndonville to [Kingdom Trails] and it would be great for the town to have more of a biking scene,” he said. “Some people driving through town could stop, and bike, and patronize local businesses.”
According to Gale, the creation of the downhill mountain biking trail and skills park is a first step.
The outing club’s mountain biking infrastructure could be expanded to include a dedicated uphill trail and the addition of “two to three” additional downhill trails.
“One of the biggest challenges we talk about at every board meeting is “How do we get more people here? Increase what we can offer? And do different things?” so that more people come and enjoy this wonderful resource that the town has,” he said.
