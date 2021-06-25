Downtown Cows On The Moooooove
Cows wander around in the parking lot of the Lyndonville Trading Post on Broad Street Friday afternoon. It was the second time in two days cows had been reported along the commercial strip. Lyndonville Police said the cows have been wandering over from a small farm on Back Center Road. (Photo By Todd Wellington)

