Downtown Littleton: Talks Begin On The Options, And Challenges, Of Public Restrooms
During their meeting on Monday, the Littleton Select Board (left to right, Linda MacNeil, Carrie Gendreau, and Roger Emerson) was presented with options, and challenges, of installing public restrooms in downtown Littleton, the lack of which has been a source of complaints. (Photo by Robert Blechl)

LITTLETON — As downtown becomes more of a destination, with bus tours and high visitor seasons, it faces a common complaint — a lack of public restrooms.

That problem is compounded by a high lease or build cost and ensuring that any restrooms are maintained at least every few hours, especially during events and peak seasons.

