Downtown Littleton: Talks Begin On The Options, And Challenges, Of Public Restrooms

LITTLETON — As downtown becomes more of a destination, with bus tours and high visitor seasons, it faces a common complaint — a lack of public restrooms.
That problem is compounded by a high lease or build cost and ensuring that any restrooms are maintained at least every few hours, especially during events and peak seasons.
The issue of public restrooms was brought to the Littleton Select Board during their meeting on Monday by Town Manager Jim Gleason, who called it a starting point for discussion and said one approach is to come up with options, such as using a portable facility or building a permanent one, and try something for a seasonal period and see what the impact would be.
“But it’s not cheap,” he said.
After inquiring with one vendor, Gleason found that the monthly rental cost is $4,500 to $5,000 and the cost of new models to buy is $65,000 to $100,000.
“And that’ just the delivery and setup,” he said. “Then there’s the maintenance of it, which we could contract out … Then there’s the aspect of who cleans it, who goes in there every couple of hours and checks for napkins, toilet paper, soap, what have you.”
Gleason said he still receives emails from a number of downtown merchants, some of whom feel the burden on their own establishments, about the town’s public restroom situation.
Vendors, though, are limited and get booked quickly and some don’t service the Littleton area, he said.
Downtown business owners could be invited to attend a future board meeting to see how a partnership with the town might work versus putting the financial burden just on the taxpayers, said Gleason.
Select Board member Linda MacNeil suggested including the Littleton Area Chamber of Commerce as well.
Select Board Chairman Roger Emerson noted the cost and then the additional cost of hiring somebody to clean and pump a restroom.
If the town had its own facility, even a two-stall restroom, it could build it on the town-owned public parking lot off of Pleasant Street, he said.
That’s within the realm of possibility, but the town would need to get the police chief’s input regarding the prospect of vandalism and determine the open and closed hours, said Gleason.
“If we’re talking summer in the peak season, you need somebody servicing it every couple of hours,” he said. “If not, we’re going to get all kinds of complaints.”
“But if we had these portable things, wouldn’t we be in the same situation?” said Emerson. “Somebody has to check them all the time.”
A contract with a custodial company could provide someone clean, stock, and drain restrooms, ideally on a regular basis, said Gleason.
“That’s going to be the challenge, whether you build or you rent,” he said.
Carrie Gendreau, vice chair of the Select Board, said restrooms in downtown have been an issue for decades.
While a number of merchants allowed people to use their facilities for years, some closed their restrooms to the public after the COVID-19 pandemic, said MacNeil.
“And I know some of them aren’t open now,” said Gleason.
Gleason said, “If it’s been going on for years, then maybe those who feel that need should be part of the discussion because it may be unfair to ask the general taxpayer to fund something that maybe services the buses and the folks who come here. I understand they’re spending their dollars in the community and they’re benefiting the town, but maybe that ongoing cost shouldn’t necessarily be the local residents.”
“It is one of the biggest complaints that we get,” said Emerson. “The tour buses come in and there’s no place to stop.”
