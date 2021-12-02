Express primary medical care just reached its one-year anniversary in downtown St. Johnsbury.
There was pizza and cake for staff, but other than that it was business as usual for Northern Express Care at the corner of Railroad Street and Eastern Avenue on Tuesday, the first birthday for the facility.
It’s one of two locations for express medical care provided through a partnership between Northern Counties Health Care and Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital. The other spot is in Lyndonville at the Corner Medical office building. That location is closing in on its second year providing medical care for people who otherwise would need to go to the Emergency Department at NVRH, or perhaps choose not to seek medical intervention at all.
The Northern Counties website notes, “Our Health Centers offer complete, coordinated, and individualized health care to people of all ages; from babies to great-grandparents and fill the role of the old-time family doctor.”
Ahead of the grand opening of the St. Johnsbury office a year ago, Chris Towne, chief strategy officer at NCHC said, “Community members should expect Northern Express Care to be open Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. providing a convenient health care option for individuals seeking assistance with minor illnesses or injuries including sprains, bumps, and bruises, allergies, respiratory illnesses and vaccinations.”
Director of Primary Care at NCHC Dan Sherman said the primary care locations are drawing many patients and meeting a need that partners anticipated.
“This is a real milestone for us,” Sherman said of the anniversary at the St. Johnsbury location. “We had a hypothesis that there was a need for primary care access and we felt we could help meet that need.”
What started as 28 patients after week one has grown to an average of 125. Sherman calls that growth a sign of success.
“I feel that the success has proven the hypothesis,” he said.
According to information provided by Brynn Evans, director of Development, Marketing & Communications at NCHC, services at the Lyndonville and St. Johnsbury locations have provided thousands of walk-in primary care visits. She noted 3,433 in Lyndonville since March 2020 and 4,723 in St. Johnsbury since Nov 30, 2020.
“There has been an 11 percent reduction in avoidable Emergency Department visits since 2019,” she said in an email.
Sherman said having an option other than the emergency department benefits the patient and the hospital.
“Anything we can do to divert the less acute patients away from the emergency room is very beneficial,” he said.
Laura Newell, vice president of Operations & Medical Practices at NVRH, said the less pressure on the emergency department due to the express care locations is much appreciated.
“We’re seeing more appropriate visits to the ED,” she said. “(Patients) are utilizing express care more so that the ED is available for those more emergent needs.”
She said because the express care facilities are open into the evening and on Saturdays, people are getting help outside normal doctor office hours when otherwise they would need to go to the ED or delay medical help.
“The express care model downtown and Corner Medical has been great for the community,” she said.
Sherman said he likes that the express care interactions can lead to long-term medical connections as providers have a chance to communicate the need for continued medical support and direct patients to that support.
“We can directly facilitate getting that set up,” he said.
Shawn Tester, chief executive officer of NVRH, predicted that as a positive outcome a year ago.
“Northern Express Care will provide people with both immediate care and the ability to establish a relationship with a primary care provider in the area, creating a pathway towards better health and wellness,” he said.
