Retail store owners in St. Johnsbury were excited to welcome customers back into their shops Monday and were hopeful for things to come.
Monday marked the return of in-store operations for retail operations after about two months of either closure or significantly restricted business relying on curbside or delivered service.
Stores hung out open signs and had their doors propped open up and down Railroad Street, some serving customers for the first time since late March. At Caplan’s Army Store, long-time manager Gary Ely warmly welcomed customers.
“Traffic is flowing,” Ely said, describing the stream of customers that came into the shop.
The store closed in late March but Ely started putting a few hours in at the store each day in early April, selling a few pairs of shoes to people over the phone who knew exactly what they needed and altering pants. He also said he was able to sell a few Forest and Stream club memberships to people at curbside.
Ely said the customers he saw on Monday were a mix of people coming in to fill a specific need and others who were there to support local stores.
“Today has been relatively good for the first day opening,” said Ely. “A few customers said ‘We are so happy to come in, we want to shop local,’ which is good. I want to hear that.”
Customer Cindy Roy, of Lyndon, was at checkout Monday afternoon picking up a new pair of shoes. She said she tried to come into the store the other day but it was closed and she was thrilled to be back and supporting local stores. “It’s awesome,” she said of the store being open.
Next door at Artful Eye store owner Lisa McDonough waited on her first customers since the shutdown. Despite accomplishing a lot within the store the last two months she was happy and eager to get back to business.
McDonough said the first week of the shutdown she was in shock, the second week she stuck around home baking bread and doing home projects, but after that she felt compelled to get back to the store and get something done.
“I made the most of my time off,” she said, noting that she had painted a large portion of the interior of the store and refinished about 30 pieces of furniture.
“The most joyful part of today was hanging my flag out front,” she said. She described a decent flurry of customers in the morning but things had quieted down by the afternoon. McDonough also noted she has a lot of new items in store with the addition of the staff and inventory from Saranac Street Antiques in Littleton, which relocated during the shutdown.
Joni Palmer, of Saranac, said owner John Hale had been contemplating changes at the business for some time and the shutdown was the final nudge to make the move.
“I’m so happy to be back open and interacting with customers,” said McDonough.
Not every store was open on Monday. The Northeast Kingdom Artisan’s Guild remained closed but have posted online that they intend to open Wednesday and maintain store open store hours Wednesday through Saturday, with shopping by appointment on Sunday afternoons. The guild’s online posts notes “We will be wearing Masks & request you do the same, for the health of our community.”
Down the street at Boxcar & Caboose owner Scott Beck said it was nice to let customers back in the store but it was a bit slow as expected. When an unmasked customer poked their head in the door he asked that they have one. A request that was met without objection.
At The Frame Dames, owner Ann Hare was happy to welcome customers back into what still feels like her new space, she said, in the former Gauthier’s Pharmacy where she relocated last fall. Hare noted she never really had a grand opening after renovating the space across Railroad Street from where she had been originally located.
While able to sell some of her art supplies through curbside pickup and deliver, Hare was happy to be back at work in a more normal capacity.
Lilly Vetanze, owner of the Purple Closet, was unexpectedly in her consignment shop on Monday, a day she is normally closed. Vetanze was on hand because her other work, at a hotel in Bethlehem, was closed and she was hopeful for some business in her shop. Vetanze, who only opened in February, just weeks before the shutdown, is concerned for the future. After spending several months getting the store ready, the shutdown delivered a harsh financial blow just as she was starting to open. She’s hopeful for a strong return of retail traffic in downtown and a successful summer.
