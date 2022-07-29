Downtown Revitalization Funds Supporting Local Community Efforts
Buy Now

People mill outside the Danville Train Station during its 150th anniversary celebration in October 2021. (Contributed file Photo)

Communities in all three Northeast Kingdom counties secured grant support through the Downtown Transportation Fund.

Governor Phil Scott and the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) announced awards of over $2 million in DTF grants to support projects in designated downtowns and eligible village centers. NEK awardees are Brighton, Danville and Newport City.

Recommended for you

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Load comments