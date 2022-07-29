Downtown Revitalization Funds Supporting Local Community Efforts

Communities in all three Northeast Kingdom counties secured grant support through the Downtown Transportation Fund.
Governor Phil Scott and the Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) announced awards of over $2 million in DTF grants to support projects in designated downtowns and eligible village centers. NEK awardees are Brighton, Danville and Newport City.
The Department of Housing and Community Development has been supporting investment in public infrastructure through the DTF since 1999. The program has helped update streetscaping, parking, rail, and bus facilities, bicycle and pedestrian safety, utilities, street lighting, and wayfinding signage.
“The recent revitalization work in St. Johnsbury, Waterbury and Bennington through Downtown Transportation Fund grants has shown that increased public investment in downtowns attracts private investments, strengthens local economies, and improves the quality of life for its residents and visitors,” said Governor Scott. “Efforts like this are critical components of our work to grow the economy in all 14 counties.”
In 2021 the program received a one-time $5M increase and opened eligibility to qualified Designated Village Centers. Since its inception in 1999, the program has invested over $13 million to support 151 projects in 32 different communities leveraging over $54 million in additional funding.
The project will enhance Island Pond’s Lakeside Park with improved pedestrian connections, new signage, and landscaping. The changes will support the expanded use of the park’s pavilion for community events such as music, community picnics, and the annual Independence Weekend Celebration.
Danville – Train Station Adaptive Use: $99,500
The historic station sits along a completed section of the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail and is a short walk from Danville’s Village Center. Funding will transform the train station into a transportation, recreation, and economic hub for thousands of people using the Lamoille Valley Rail Trail.
City of Newport – Downtown Intersection Improvements: $200,000
Grant funds will replace traffic and pedestrian signals and controls at the intersection of Main Street and Coventry Street. The new system will improve traffic flow and pedestrian safety at one of the busiest intersections in downtown Newport.
The Facebook Papers project represents a unique collaboration among 17 American news organizations, including The Associated Press. Journalists from a variety of newsrooms, large and small, worked together to gain access to thousands of pages of internal company documents obtained by Frances…
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.