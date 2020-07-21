ST. JOHNSBURY — Caplan’s Army Store has been in business downtown for a long time, but its impressive run will stop just shy of 100 years.
Dave Caplan has decided to close the store at the end of the year. The business began in 1922.
Caplan was not available Tuesday to discuss the thoughts behind the decision, but store manager Gary Ely, who has been working at the store for 67 years, said age was a factor. Caplan is 87.
“He just feels like it’s time to close the doors,” said Ely.
Ely said Caplan spoke of how his father, Al, had left the store at a comparatively young 70 years old.
Everything about the store speaks to longevity. From the quality of the footwear and the clothing sold there to the years-long commitment of its employees. Two of the four employees have been there about 15 years. Another has been there for more than 40, and then there’s Ely. He started in 1953 and has been there ever since. He found ways to work when the store was closed for the pandemic.
“I even came in when we were closed for two months,” he said. “I only missed four days. It’s part of my life.”
Caplan’s has operated from its current location at the intersection of Railroad Street and Portland Street since 1946. The building was built to house the store.
Peggy Pearl, director of the St. Johnsbury History & Heritage Center, wrote about the store’s long history in town in a newspaper column in December 2018.
“Caplan’s had its beginnings on Eastern Avenue across from the old Post Office (now Cosmic Cup Cafe),” noted Pearl. “Al Caplan came from Tupper Lake, New York to work with cousins Ruby and Mickey Caplan in their Army Surplus Store. In 1922 Al, with help from his folks, bought the inventory and established Caplan’s. Eastern Avenue did not draw costumers the way store- filled Railroad Street did but Al had to wait eleven years until he was able to rent space in the Costa Block on Railroad Street. Caplan’s Army Store resided at this site until 1946 when fire destroyed the building including a new addition they never got to move into. The present site was purchased and an old plumbing business was torn down to make way for the ‘new’ Caplan’s.”
Many stores along Railroad Street have come and gone over the years, but Caplan’s has remained. Customers who have heard the news of its pending closure have responded, said Ely.
“We’ve had some people come in and tell me, ‘Oh no, Caplan’s is going to be gone. Now what are we going to do? We’ve been coming here for years,’” he said.
Donning a face mask at the store near a sign that urged customers to stay six feet apart, Ely said business at the store was impacted by the restrictions related to COVID-19, but the pandemic was not a factor in the decision to close.
He spoke of loyal customers and said the loss of the store in downtown St. Johnsbury is unfortunate.
Ely, who turns 83 next month, was 16 when Al Caplan hired him. His pay was 50 cents an hour to start. After 16 years or work there in 1969, the Caplan’s gave him a new Volkswagen Beetle as a Christmas bonus.
One of Ely’s jobs early on at the store that continues to this day is altering pants. “I’ve shortened thousands and thousands of pants,” he said. It was also one of the things he was able to do for call-in customers when the store was closed for COVID.
As closing time approaches on Dec. 31, the store will conduct business as usual, which Ely said in an earlier story is a mix of “honesty, loyal customers, good service and good value,” but it will also include some deals to help move the merchandise.
“The store is going to be empty January first, Lord willing,” he said.
