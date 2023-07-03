ST. JOHNSBURY — Despite a move to the downtown two years ago to expand products and attract more customer traffic, a gun and outdoor recreation business is closing due to weak sales.
SMD Outdoors at 446 Railroad St., which operated as Saint Michael’s Defense when owner Chris Haggett and his business partner Kenny Timson ran the business on a side street in town called Factory Street, will close in August.
In an otherwise festive scene downtown on Friday when hundreds of people enjoyed street vendors, concessions and live music as part of a Final Fridays event, a brightly-colored sign taped to a front window at SMD Outdoors noted “Store Closing Sale.”
It was how Gillian Sewake, director of Discover St. Johnsbury, learned about the decision to close by Timson and Haggett. She said she had spoken to them in the recent past and knew they were considering it.
“It sounds like the last year has been hard,” she said.
Haggett confirmed that sales aren’t strong enough to continue.
The business features firearms, gunsmithing service, ammunition, hunting supplies, fishing supplies and more. Haggett posted a video on the business’s social media space on Friday showing merchandise offered in the store before filming himself putting out the “Open” flag and then recording the “store closing” sale. His only comment after recording footage of the sign is “There it is. Come on in and see what we’ve got for discounts; we’re closing the retail business.”
St. Michael’s Defense began in 2016, originally opening on Factory Street next to a former Fairbanks Scales factory building to serve local and state police, military, and firefighters, as well as the local community with tactical work gear needs. In an earlier interview, Haggett, an Army veteran, said St. Michael is the patron saint of the armed forces, law enforcement officers, firefighters and others who work to serve and protect.
The business grew in terms of products and service and the decision was made to make the move to the downtown. “The Railroad Street storefront will provide us with a bigger showroom for an increased inventory of hunting and fishing gear and the added benefit of greater visibility,” Haggett said in March 2021, shortly before the relocation.
More than two years later, the retail store is not doing enough business.
Haggett said, in particular, firearms sales are poor. “Most people are buying stuff online and having it shipped to me,” he said.
As it turns out, the timing of the closure announcement matches the rollout of Vermont’s new 72-hour waiting period for firearms purchases, which went into effect on Saturday. Haggett said the state’s gun laws didn’t factor into the decision to close.
He said he’s not sure why business wasn’t better in their downtown spot, but he and Timson have heard complaints from people about the lack of storefront parking. He said they’d been told it was too far to park in the municipal lot and walk to the store.
Haggett said it was an excuse without much merit.
“We’ve sat there all day long and made 2o bucks,” he said. “You can’t tell me it’s parking because I’m pretty sure you could have found a space out front at some point during the day.”
The fact that the store deals in firearms didn’t elicit a negative response from Haggett’s perspective.
“I didn’t feel unwelcome down there at all,” he said. “It just didn’t work out, is what it came down to.”
Haggett said he will miss people he’s got to know through the business, but the Waterford resident, VFW commander and Scout leader is still in the area, “so I’ll see them around.”
He said he also expects he and Timson to continue to work as gunsmiths; he’s just not sure yet where they will set up shop.
The closing sale at SMD Outdoors is ongoing. The last day will come at some point next month.
Sewake said the store will be missed.
“We miss any business that leaves the downtown, and they’ve been a really great presence,” she said.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.