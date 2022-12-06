ST. JOHNSBURY — There’s a renaissance underway in downtown St. Johnsbury.
Long-vacant spaces are now full as new businesses join mainstay anchors like Moose River, Boxcar & Caboose and The Frame Dames.
Where once there were for rent signs, now you’ll find enterprising entrepreneurs up on ladders painting, burning the midnight oil to return life to a shop, and soon enough filling it with their inspired wares.
Inspiration is exactly what one of the new shops means - but in Welsh.
Robert Jones, the owner of Ysbraidoliaeth, also known as The Curiosity Shop, came to the area about a year ago from northeastern Pennsylvania. He speaks several languages, writes feature stories part-time for this newspaper, and is loving his new surroundings in the Northeast Kingdom. His shop offers wares with a Welsh theme and gifts that are sustainable, socially conscious, made by small companies, and with an ethos that will ring with many shoppers. Many of his brands are either regional or national, and he carries everything from candles and incense to homewares, gifts and gourmet food.
His shop is up on Eastern Avenue in an old office building filled with new life, including the Chrysalis Creative, a sewing studio next door. A sandwich board sign advertising upcoming holiday craft workshops for all ages was outside on a recent afternoon.
Jones said some people have asked him why he didn’t open his store down on Railroad Street.
“My counter to that is it’s got to be more than Railroad Street for St. J to be a destination, it has to be Railroad, Eastern Avenue and Main Street,” said Jones. Indeed new shops and eateries are lining all three of those streets that connect, surrounded by historic buildings that hearken to the town’s philanthropic famous family, the Fairbanks, whose legacy here includes the Fairbanks Museum, the St. Johnsbury Athenaeum, St. Johnsbury Academy and many stately buildings.
Of Jones’s vision that the retail comeback flow along all three of those downtown streets which have long been the heart of the business center here, he said, “People will come for that.”
The pandemic’s silver lining for Vermont and the Northeast Kingdom has been new residents putting roots down like Jones. One such transplant is Meagan Cummings, who moved to St. J from New York two years ago and is a Ysbraidoliaeth customer.
“I especially like this store,” she said. “We love that it’s here.”
This coming weekend will be the perfect opportunity for people to explore all that St. Johnsbury has to offer, during the annual St. J Sparkles1 event presented by Discover St. Johnsbury, the St. Johnsbury Chamber of Commerce.
According to the website for the organization, “Discover St. Johnsbury’s signature celebration of the holiday season (includes) shopping, crafts, music, food, wagon rides, petting zoos, and more.”
The event promises to fill St.J with “light and sparkle” this Thursday, Friday and Saturday, Dec. 8-10.
Director Gillian Sewake noted that the energy downtown is in high-gear, and it’s a very exciting time for the business community with so much positive momentum.
She noted that in the past three years, the following new retail shops (in no particular order) have opened: Lumiere VT, Art & Joy, Haven, Kingdom Home Goods & Antique, The Gypsy Coast Co., 443 Consignment, What to Wear Boutique, Pearl Street Alternatives, SMD Outdoors, Vermont Vintage, Chrysalis Creative, The Green Man, Jackie Fox Studio & Gallery, Best Buds Smoke Shop, and a few more are opening soon, including St. J Spins (a record store) and Northeast Kannabis.
The restoration of the New Avenue block downtown added a huge shot in the arm for the downtown revival, and retail space along the first level of that building extends now along both Railroad Avenue and Eastern Avenue, bringing life to formerly decrepit empty spaces that had long stood vacant.
As part of the holiday season, Discover St. Johnsbury is sponsoring a Find Your Sparkle local shop promotion.
“Over the last two years, St. Johnsbury has become a shopping destination for various gifts. More than a dozen new shops have opened just since the start of 2020,” said Sewake. “We love how our downtown business owners are showcasing their skilled curatorial eye in the items that they select for their shops. Whether it’s a vintage find, a quirky import, a hot new item, or a handmade treasure, it’s easy to walk shop-to-shop to find something for everyone on your holiday shopping list.”
Maggie Gray opened her vintage shop, Haven, in one of the spaces renovated during the rehab of the New Avenue block. Apartments are on the upper floors of the restored building that today is a downtown gem.
“At Haven, we offer a wide variety of modern vintage furnishings and housewares ranging from eclectic to collectible,” Gray shared. A selection of what’s in store can be found at hhaven.net.
At Art & Joy, also in one of the re-envisioned retail first-floor spaces, co-owner and artist Alison Bergman has taken a life of creativity and put her vision into a retail canvas filled with original artwork. There are also finds from across the world, from cool cards to toys, to homewares.
“Art & Joy is an art gallery and gift shop,” Bergman said. “We have an eclectic mix of original art, home goods, toys and collection of eclectic gifts sourced from makers near and far from our corner of the NEK.
The store is co-owned by Bergman and her husband Scott, whose handcraft furniture is also featured.
” Scott and I met in art school in the 1990s and have been living in Vermont for the last 20 years,” Bergman said. The couple met at the Rhode Island School of Design in Providence, RI.
“We love living in St. Johnsbury,” she said. “There is a creative buzz within our business community and it has been exciting to be part of the influx of new businesses. We are grateful to the greater community of St J for their support over these past months.”
A full schedule of the St. J Sparkles! event this weekend and special promotions and events for the holidays can be found here: https://www.discoverstjohnsbury.com/stjsparkles.html
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.