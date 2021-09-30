Downtown & Village Tax Credits Benefit 10 NEK Projects

ST. JOHNSBURY — Gov. Phil Scott was in St. Johnsbury on Thursday to officially announce recent recipients of tax credits through the state’s Downtown & Village Tax Credit program. Of the 28 separate awards given, properties in the Northeast Kingdom accounted for 10 of them.
The following is a list of the NEK projects benefiting from the credits with a brief description provided by Caitlin Corkins from the Vermont Agency of Commerce & Community Development:
• BARTON, 51 Main St. — Located at the southern gateway to Barton village, this building will get an exterior face lift to support two local businesses, the Barton Maple Company which provides maple sugaring supplies and services, and the Barton Baking Company, opened in 2018, and a much needed “third place” in the village. Tax credits will also support code improvements to add a three-bedroom apartment on the building’s second floor, vacant since 2013.
Total Project Cost: $83,622; Tax Credits Awarded: $20,895
• DANVILLE, 11 Route 2 East — Built in 1825, the former Danville General Store has sat vacant in the heart of Danville for over a year. The first floor, last used as a specialty food and liquor store, will be renovated into a 45-seat restaurant, providing a large community gathering area in a town that currently lacks such a space. State tax credits will support exterior repairs along with ADA, electrical, and plumbing improvements.
Total Project Cost: $82,320; Tax Credits Awarded: $33,193
• EAST HARDWICK, 64 Main St. — Built between 1851 and 1863 this building has served as a local store, boarding house, and most recently, apartments in the heart of East Hardwick’s village center. Vacant for the last 10 years, the new owner will now use state tax credit support to rehabilitate the building, bringing it up to code to provide three energy efficient and affordable apartments while maintaining its historic character.
Total Project Cost: $538,718; Tax Credits Awarded: $72,712
• GLOVER, 2984 Glover Road — State tax credits will support a complete renovation of Currier’s Market, in the heart of Glover Village. The market has been a community hub and fixture of the village for over 50 years, as well as an “essential business” that served as a key local resource during the pandemic. New owners will continue this tradition while bringing the building up to current codes and adding to the store’s offerings while highlighting local products.
Total Project Cost: $387,500; Tax Credits Awarded: $69,575
• LYNDONVILLE, 930 Broad St. — State tax credits will support work to convert the empty third floor of the former Bag Balm Building into additional space for Do North Coworking, designed to promote the region’s digital economy and promote creation of locally-based tech jobs. This includes support for two established tech startups looking to scale up with 3-5 new jobs and space for the Northern Vermont University Forest Product Accelerator Program.
Total Project Cost: $275,900; Tax Credits Awarded: $71,500
• PEACHAM, 58 Church St. — The “Olde Meetinghouse” has served the religious and secular needs of the Peacham community since 1806. State tax credits will support several code and accessibility-related updates to this important historic building, allowing the Meetinghouse to welcome a new non-profit childcare center into the lower-level and safely broaden the variety and size of private and public events utilizing the main sanctuary, social hall, and kitchen.
Total Project Cost: $166,085; Tax Credits Awarded: $83,043
• ST. JOHNSBURY, 131 Railroad St. — This former warehouse for manufacturing at the southern gateway into St. Johnsbury’s downtown was vacant for several years. It is now being converted into a first-class Veterinary Hospital with 30 employees. State tax credits will support crucial building improvements, including a new elevator, new electrical, plumbing, sprinkler and fire alarm systems, ADA improvements, and façade upgrades.
Total Project Cost: $1,968,230; Tax Credits Awarded: $165,000
• ST. JOHNSBURY, 33-67 Eastern Ave. — Environmental contamination forced the closure of this building in the heart of St. Johnsbury in 2017, displacing 40-50 jobs. Purchased by the current owner in August of 2020, significant and ongoing environmental remediation efforts, through ANR’s Brella program are underway and will be partially offset by a state tax credit award. This crucial investment will allow redevelopment of the property for multiple commercial tenants.
Total Project Cost: $150,445; Tax Credits Awarded: $50,000
• ST. JOHNSBURY, 202 Bay St., St. Johnsbury — The iconic and historically significant E.T. & H. K. Ide, Inc. complex has remained vacant for approximately 30 years. With the support of state tax credits, new owners will convert a vacant warehouse into a processing facility for a local, industrial hemp-based manufacturer (ZION Growers) which will create 20-30 new full-time jobs. The company processes hemp for a multitude of value-added products, including fiber-based yarn, fabric, and insulation while supporting local agricultural producers.
Total Project Cost: $1,643,891; Tax Credits Awarded: $165,000
• ST. JOHNSBURY, 1302 Main St. — A non-profit natural history museum the Fairbanks’s mission is to “inspire wonder, curiosity and responsibility for the natural world.” This cultural gem attracts visitors from across the country, hosts large numbers of students, and includes a public planetarium and a well-respected weather center. The museum now plans an ambitious addition which will include installation of an elevator. Funded, in part, with state tax credits this project will significantly increase the building’s accessibility.
Total Project Cost: $6,202,844; Tax Credits Awarded: $163,455.
