Dozens Of Zoning Changes Approved

LYNDON — The Select Board on Monday unanimously approved a raft of zoning changes.
By a 3-0 vote, they OK’d revisions to the zoning by-laws (20 definition changes, 28 new definitions), the land-use matrix (decreasing the number of classifications from 74 to 46 and the number of zoning districts from 11 to 9), and the Lyndon zoning map (five proposed changes).
Those revisions were mostly housekeeping and represent years of work to bring the zoning by-laws up to date.
“It’s been a long time coming,” said Planning Director Nicole Gratton.
Prior to their vote, the Select Board made the following key changes.
— A provision to change the Lyndon Corner Industrial district to rural residential was removed. LCI, a single 3-acre parcel occupied by a Lyndon Furniture manufacturing facility, will remain as is. Lyndon Furniture representatives successfully argued that a zoning change could potentially impact land use and land value down the road. The change was intended to eliminate spot zoning, but the Select Board preferred to maintain the status quo so as not to jeopardize the business.
— A proposal to change various parcels on Route 5 north of Lyndonville, from Commercial District to Rural Residential District, was removed.
Meanwhile the definition for campgrounds was not changed further.
Neighbors to a proposed 68-unit campground/resort on Darling Hill Road have opposed “cabins” being included in the campground definition, fearing it will open the door for the controversial project.
However, Gratton said the proposed campground definition predates that project and is simply intended to conform to state standards, which allows for cabins in a campground.
The approved zoning changes also include a new poultry permit.
The free-of-charge permit will allow those living in the Residential Neighborhood, Village and Main, Commercial, Park, and Institutional Control Districts to raise up to eight poultry, with conditions to minimize impacts on neighbors. Previously those wanting to raise backyard poultry required Development Review Board approval, with an application cost of $155. However, DRB approval would still be required for outbuildings, such as chicken houses.
The zoning revisions were approved following a 90-minute public hearing.
Because the changes were deemed to be minor, they will not be subject to a second round of approval by the Planning Commission and Select Board.
