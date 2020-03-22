In times of crisis, separating fact from fiction is more important than ever. But doing so can also be more difficult.

That’s why the Vermont Department of Public Safety strongly encourages residents to avoid spreading rumors, speculation and disinformation related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Instead, Vermonters should turn to trusted sources including their municipal and state governments, established local and national news outlets, and fact-checking and myth-busting resources from federal authorities.

