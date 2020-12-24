WATERBURY — The Department of Public Safety is continuing to accept public and stakeholder feedback on Vermont’s initiative to modernize policing across Vermont. The latest document available for public review is a draft Statewide Policy on Police Use of Force.

The ongoing opportunity for comment and feedback is part of Gov. Phil Scott’s Public Safety Reform Initiative, created through Executive Order 03-20, which directs the commissioner of public safety to “actively engage with communities, particularly those communities that have been historically marginalized or harmed by policing, as we develop and deploy best policing practices.”

