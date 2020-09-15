Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases and a member of the White House coronavirus task force, complimented Vermont on its success in controlling the coronavirus but warned residents to stay on guard.

Fauci was a special guest and virtually attended Gov. Phil Scott’s press conference Tuesday morning to update the state on the pandemic. Fauci said the state and its residents could be held as a model for having developed a successful plan to slow the spread of the virus and reopen its economy as well as having residents that followed the safety recomendations.

