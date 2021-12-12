ST. JOHNSBURY — A pioneering educator in the field of women’s studies, 22-year member of the faculty of Lyndon State College and a founder of Umbrella, Dr. Irene Julia Blanchard died last week after living with breast cancer for 20 years.
She was remembered across the region in recent days by women whose lives she impacted and who had remained close to her all their lives.
Anne Brown, who was a student of Dr. Blanchard’s when she returned to college as a mother, said this of the professor who would become her dear friend, “I returned to college as a 36-year-old ‘non traditional’ student, full-time employee, mom and wife, and I was scared and questioned whether I could ‘keep all the balls in the air’ so to speak.”
“I enrolled in one of Irene’s courses and she gave me the courage and self-assurance that I could succeed,” Brown shared. “She was a strong woman, believed in equality for women and fought tirelessly for the underdog.”
Brown went on, “Yes she was a ‘feminist’ but fought for change in her quiet, calm way. She opened the hearts and minds of women and men. More than once I stood at her office door, she motioned me in, closed the door and said ‘how can I help?’ “
“I took every class she offered! We became lifelong friends, she was a fantastic cook, a gracious hostess and we spent many happy hours on her back deck sipping wine, listening to the brook, talking about books, politics, recipes, and family,” said Brown. “I was proud to call her a dear friend, and the last time I saw her I asked what I could bring her and she said, ‘A novel and some chocolate.’”
She wrote in an email on Dec. 6, “Yesterday afternoon one of the most amazing women of the Northeast Kingdom passed away after a courageous 20-year battle with metastatic breast cancer. … I’m absolutely sure that she had an impact on hundreds of peoples live, especially women, helping victims of domestic violence, low self-esteem and poverty.”
Brown said Dr. Blanchard was cared for in the final months of her life by her sister, who shared that there would be a celebration of her life in the spring.
Sandy Franz, another friend of Dr. Blanchard’s, shared, “Irene was my professor, advisor, mentor, and friend. … While working as a staff member at Lyndon State College, I signed up for as many of Irene’s classes as I could, and those classes changed me profoundly. … Irene opened students’ eyes to new ways of viewing gender roles and encouraged students to think beyond societal expectations.”
Franz shared in an email, “In 1993, I suffered a particularly traumatic event — a kidnapping and assault — and the perpetrator was sentenced to a lengthy jail term. Irene was present throughout the trial, and as my family and I sat in the State’s Attorney’s Office while the jury deliberated, Irene sat quietly in the room with us. Her presence and unspoken support meant the world to me during those harrowing hours. And it was typical of Irene – to quietly show up. Always.”
“We will miss her,” Franz shared.
On Sunday, Ellen Findlay Moore of East Haven, a MS licensed clinical mental health counselor in private practice who was a student of Dr. Blanchard’s at Lyndon State in the early ’90s, shared, “Irene Blanchard was among my first professors and helped shape me into the clinician I am today.”
“I still try to sit quietly like she could in a session and probably will never master that part!” said Moore. She taught me so much of what I use daily.”
Another friend Debra Hale said, “My memories of Irene are not as extensive as some of the others as I was never lucky enough to take any of her classes while I worked at the college. However, we were friends outside of our academic lives, and I just knew Irene as a kind, loving, compassionate, intelligent woman who inspired those around her to think, to think critically, to consider, and be considerate of others, and to broaden their views of the world and the plights of others.”
“There was a group of us who would get together for simple meals, a bit of wine, and absolutely outstanding conversation about our lives, those we loved and cared about, and world affairs,” Hale said. I always found those evenings thought provoking - and made me think outside of my own little box - largely due to the insight and perspective Irene would bring to the table.”
Hale shared, “Irene was a wonderful, wonderful woman and pioneer who will be deeply missed by those who knew her, and those who were inspired by her. May she rest in peace.”
Celeste Marie Girrell, formerly of Sutton, shared this on Dr. Blanchard’s condolences page for the Guibord-Pearsons Funeral Home, “Irene was such an inspiration to me! Her presence in our communities was a blessing to us all. She will be missed.”
Donna Tatum shared, “I learned a great deal from Irene, and that knowledge is a gift I will always hold dear.”
Another friend, Terri Graves, on Saturday wrote, “My sincere condolences to Irene’s family, whom she loved and cared for so much. I am richer for having known her through the years. Rest you in peace, dear Irene.”
Lisa Adler, also on Sunday, shared, “I am sorry to hear this news … I was on the board at Catamount Arts with Irene. She was such a genuinely caring, warm person. She was the kind of person who made you feel good when you were with her. She gave much to her community and remembering her inspires me to do more. Whenever I saw her, she always remembered me. I am grateful to have known her.”
Her lifelong friend Evelyn Ames Ponzillo wrote on Sunday, “Irene and I were best friends at Bennington High School. I am so glad I was able to attend some of our reunions to see her again. She overcame so many obstacles in her life and accomplished so much. She was the only one in our class with a doctorate. I truly loved her.”
Barbara Morrow, on Dr. Blanchard’s memorial page posted, “Irene - what a gal. She had such an impact on the women of the NEK … and beyond. I was lucky to have her coach me through a few independent studies and a master’s degree. She read every single paper and commented generously. Oh, she could LISTEN! and she could hear so much. My friends and I spent many hours in her generous home and presence.”
In an email Sunday, Morrow stated, “She made an enormous impact on women in the NEK. Irene was a meaningful role model. She stood strong, with dignity and persistence in a male dominated world, and yet she understood that ‘nurturing is a demanding and active skill.’ ”
“In addition to her role as a college faculty member, she offered several workshops for NEK women around the (then) newly published book Women and Self Esteem. This off-campus, grass roots series broke through to participants in a big way. I think generations have benefited from Irene’s challenge and care,” said Morrow. “Smart, strong, soft, generous in spirit, determined, grounded. Irene was a gift to us.”
Dr. Blanchard was 87, and died on December 5th in St. Johnsbury. Her obituary appeared in the Dec. 11 edition of The Caledonian-Record.
People wishing to give in her honor can do so at Catamount Arts, 173 Eastern Ave., St. Johnsbury, VT 05819; The Irene Blanchard Scholarship for rural VT kids, Development Office, Northern VT University, Lyndonville, VT 05159 or The American Cancer Society, New England Division, Inc, PO Box 3333, Montpelier, VT 05601.
Memories and condolences may be shared with the family at www.guibordfh.com.
