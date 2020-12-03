Vermont’s Commissioner of Health joined a large number of people who gathered in a virtual space on Tuesday for the Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital annual meeting.

This year, the meeting was held via internet video conference because COVID-19 exposure and spread concerns prevented the normal in-person banquet room gathering. Laural Ruggles, NVRH vice president of Marketing and Community Health Improvement, said Internet connection glitches were few for the attendees. The virtual space accessible online to anyone in their own homes or offices increased the number of participants to 175. Ruggles said an average in-person attendance in a banquet room at Northern Vermont University-Lyndon is about 120 people.

