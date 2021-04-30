EAST HAVEN — Dr. Sally’s last day at the East Haven Veterinary Service was Wednesday, but she began her morning as she has for so long, getting to work early and caring for animals.
The first client of the day, brought in without her owner — as it’s a pandemic measure - was Spero, a one-year-old chocolate lab with skin problems.
Dr. Sally is Sally Schlueter, but is known in these parts sans surname — everyone calls her Dr. Sally.
At 60, she has turned over the business to Dr. Matt Reimert and his wife, Nicki. Dr. Sally knows the practice she founded with her former husband, also a vet in the Northeast Kingdom, is in perfectly capable hands.
It’s time, she said, to explore other passions she has, things that “maybe got put on hold.” She’s eager to spend time at the tree farm she shares with her husband, Ric Prescott, in St. Johnsbury, where they live in a converted barn atop a hill with a view.
The couple reside with an elderly alpaca who shares his space with and guards seven free-range hens, two dogs, a cat and an African Grey parrot.
Midwest Roots
The Kansas native arrived in 1994 when she and then-husband, Dr. Craig Calamaio, purchased the Stetson Animal Hospital on Western Avenue in St. Johnsbury — today the St. Johnsbury Animal Hospital/Western Avenue Veterinary Clinic.
Dr. Sally grew up outside of Wichita, Kan., the fourth of five children and a twin. She was born in Cincinnati, Ohio.
Her childhood was happy and full of animals, which the children were allowed to have if they took care of them. There were many that lived on the family’s small hobby farm.
“It started out with pocket pets,” which she defined as gerbils and rabbits, and the size went up from there, Dr. Sally said.
On the family’s farm, they had “a gamut of 4-H animals” including sheep and horses, and of course, there were many dogs, a total of 7 at one point, and a number of barn cats.
“My mom was a saint,” she said.
She was fascinated by the animals from the time she could remember and as she grew up, the family vet who would come to take care of the large animals would let her watch and learn with him.
“I just loved taking care of them, that’s where my heart was,” explained Dr. Sally.
The large animal vet that cared for the Schlueter family’s animals “would let me be right there, being a part of whatever he was doing … I was learning to take care of animals at the medical level.”
When she was growing up, there was a tornado in her town that picked up and carried off the family’s rabbit hutch, and the treasured pets were lost.
“It was a sad loss,” she said, but also a learning experience at a young age that “life can change in a moment.”
Experiencing the heartache of losing beloved pets taught her that lesson early, she said.
Asked about a moment she’ll never forget in all her years as a vet, Dr. Sally said she still can recall helping a hamster that had been attacked by a dog. She said the little girl who owned the hamster was distraught, and it was a special moment when she was able to stitch up the rodent and return it to the child.
“That little animal meant the world to that little girl,” said Dr. Sally.
——
Her dad was a radiologist and his father, too, was a physician, and he had always wanted for one of his children to become a doctor and was proud that Dr. Sally did. She teared up saying she wishes her late grandfather had been able to see her graduate as a doctor of veterinary medicine, but he passed before she took that important step.
After graduating from Kansas State University with a degree in Agricultural Science, Dr. Sally worked for a few years in western Kansas helping to advise farmers on crop management, water resources and more. She was the first woman to graduate with the degree at that time from Kansas State. She returned to her alma mater a few years later ready to become a vet.
She had her first son, John, named for her father, in 1987, and fortunately, he was “an easy baby” because Dr. Sally still had a year left to go in veterinary school.
The university figured it out, and unlike many women at the time who may have had to drop out when they became pregnant, she was able to keep going and complete her studies.
Later, she and her then-husband welcomed a second son, Casey.
When she later married Prescott, she also welcomed a third child to her family, with his daughter, Dru.
Dr. Sally has two grandchildren as well.
After graduating in 1988, Dr. Sally first went to work in San Antonio, Texas where she worked for two years in a small animal hospital. She then went on to work for a year in Maryland as an emergency vet the year after Casey’s birth.
From there, the family went to Egypt for three years (Dr. Craig was in the military) and while there, Dr. Sally outfitted a room in their home to become a small animal veterinary practice and surgery.
The language barrier didn’t keep her from being able to understand people and she said body language was very important. She likened it to how she has learned to “listen to the animals, I’m a watcher and a listener.”
A Veterinary Hospital In Vermont For Sale
When they were still in Egypt and planning to return stateside, Dr. Sally found the advertisement for the practice in St. Johnsbury for sale.
“I love winter and snow, and I missed it so much when we were in Texas and Egypt,” she said.
They came to Vermont and fell in love with it.
The couple went on to found Companion Pet Care in Littleton, which they later sold.
They opened a practice in East Haven in 2006 that she modeled after her practice in Egypt: small, with the help of friends and co-workers and with a desire to help people care for their pets.
Dr. Sally said East Haven began as a mobile veterinary service with a mobile van. There was a real need for the mobile vet clinic in the area up to Island Pond, as well as in the North Country.
The East Haven practice occupies a former two-room schoolhouse that served as the town’s elementary school, said Dr. Sally. They found the building in town and have made a lot of changes to it through the years.
In the early days, a piano and pool table was part of the practice, and Scottish dances were hosted at the veterinary practice to invite the community in.
“I wanted it to be a community spot,” said Dr. Sally.
By 2016, the practice had grown to more than she could manage on her own and she sought to bring in a vet to whom she could pass the baton.
Having had the chance the past three years to be a vet and not a business owner has been great, said Dr. Sally, of when she sold the business to the Reimerts.
“I’ve just been able to be a vet again, which is such a pleasure,” said Dr. Sally.
She said, “I feel so lucky, amazed, truly happy that when I listened to my heart and knew that East Haven Veterinary Service had grown way past my expectation and ability to keep practicing how I felt I could, that Dr. Matt and Nicki Reimert saw this little practice for sale and knew that it was just the right community for them to join and love and to make this their own family’s practice. They are a great team! And, so importantly to me is that they feel the same way about patient care, people care, really honoring the special bond that pet owners share with their Fur Family. And they gave me such a gift in having these last three years being able to pass on to them the business side of a small animal practice and just getting to work in the practice and love being a veterinarian.”
“And so, the next chapter begins,” she said.
Plans
Of her home in St. Johnsbury, she said, “I feel so lucky to finally live on a piece of property that I’ve had the chance to explore and get to know since 1998, and Ric and I have taken several years be able to slowly and thoughtfully turn the barn into our home.”
“In 2019 we were able to conserve the acreage with the Vermont Land Trust, a goal we both were so happy to achieve and give back to the area we love,” she shared. “Now it finally feels like I’m going to have the time to really take care of this acreage as we begin to work on walking trails and projects to hopefully let the woods become healthier and better wildlife habitat. So many ideas and now a lifetime to see what is possible!
“Ric and I are both so excited as well that the Town of Burke is wanting to have the property we own on Victory Road become a Town Forest for the Burke community and we look forward to that happening and see how that will add and benefit the area. That is a really special project.”
Friends, Longtime Clients, On Dr. Sally
“She is a superb vet, known for her diagnostic abilities especially in rather complicated situations,” said Hilary De Carlo, of Kirby, a longtime friend and former co-worker. “She had a genuine empathy and connection with animals and their owners, a reverence that was special.”
“… being a vet was a calling rather than just a job. I remember when she calmly announced that a goat was coming into the clinic. When the goat arrived, it was pooping all over and incredibly nervous. Sally only had eyes and ears for the goat and the owner, while I followed with a broom!
“I loved looking across the room at her while she rocked up and down on the balls of her feet … that always meant she was completely focused, and it made me laugh,” recalled De Carlo. “To this day, I enjoy parroting her.
Bethany Grant Thompson, of Lyndon, said Dr. Sally has been her vet since 1994.
“She first became my vet because I had a very sick young cat: I cannot remember what the cat’s problem was but the vet I had at the time said there was a special machine needed to diagnose her. He was going to have to send the sample away and I wouldn’t have the results for a few days,” Thompson said. “I was very worried about the cat so I called area vets to see if anyone had the machine in house. Dr. Sally had it! So I brought the cat in to see her and had a diagnosis in minutes. The cat lived to be 18-years-old.”
She said, “Little did I know after that first visit what a great friend she would become.
“Dr. Sally is exceptionally gifted with diagnosing our pets illnesses. She has a common sense approach. She has tons of compassion for pets and their owners. Pet owners and their furry friends can feel it when speaking with her. She also has great decision making skills,” said Thompson.
She went on, “She would explain things to me so beautifully and so thoroughly that I would understand what was going on with my pet at a deeper level. I wound up knowing a lot about dogs and cats and their physical stuff. I would have friends calling me when their dog was sick because they knew I would know something about what to think or do thanks to my education from Sally.”
“A few years back Jack Harris had a police dog that had bloat and was going to die,” she said of the Lyndonville Police Department’s chief. “Sally was able to untwist the dogs stomach just using her hands and she saved the dog’s life. I remember her thankfulness to Kansas State for teaching her that skill.”
Thompson concluded, “After having her as my vet for all these years, I feel blessed to have been her next-to-the-last customer on Wednesday on her last morning of caring for our furry friends and yes, I did cry.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.