CRAFTSBURY COMMON — Sterling College announced the election of Dr. Scott L. Thomas as the next President of the College.
Dr. Thomas is currently the John P. ‘Jack’ Ellbogen Dean of the College of Education for the University of Wyoming. He brings over 25 years of teaching and leadership experience at private and public institutions. A first-generation college student, Dr. Thomas has devoted his career to advancing programs and policies to expand access to quality college opportunities, ensure student success, and build diverse organizations.
Allison Hooper, Chair of the College’s Board of Trustees, made the announcement to the Sterling community on Tuesday. Hooper pointed to ways in which Sterling is poised for new leadership to invigorate a revised competency-based curriculum focused on Environmental Studies.
“The Trustees are grateful to Interim President Lori Collins-Hall for her leadership and deftness with which she has positioned the College for future success and a new president. Looking forward, we are not only humbled by Dr. Thomas’ credentials but also moved by his enthusiasm for Sterling’s ethos of community, the Work College model, and experiential learning. Furthermore, he stepped onto the Craftsbury campus in March and immediately connected with faculty, staff, and most importantly, students.”
Wendy Koenig, Secretary of the Sterling Board of Trustees and Chair of the Presidential Search Committee, shared of the search, “The College selected Dr. Thomas from a robust national pool that reflected vast experience and expertise. Among all of the candidates, Dr. Thomas was the clear choice, having a nuanced understanding of higher education and the eco-social crises at play, as well as the critical intersection of the two. His mission alignment, commitment to data-informed strategies, and strong belief in competency-based education make him the ideal choice for Sterling at this moment.”
Dr. Thomas holds a BA in Sociology and a Ph.D. in Educational Policy, Leadership, and Research Methods from the University of California, Santa Barbara. Importantly to Sterling, an avid surfer, Nordic skier, and outdoor adventurer, Dr. Thomas has led a life exploring and engaging with environments and cultures around the world. He understands firsthand the importance of place-based experiences, that scale matters, and has learned to hold deep respect for indigenous ways of knowing.
Dr. Thomas says, “I have long admired the ways in which Sterling is steadfast to its mission; it has a special history that reflects its commitment to dynamic and engaging learning environments. I was stopped in my tracks upon seeing the job posting, was further inspired by my conversations with Sterling alumnx and current students, and am deeply honored to be invited into Sterling’s story.”
Dr. Thomas and his wife, Maia, will move to Vermont in June, and his presidency will begin on July 1, 2023. Dr. Lori Collins-Hall, who has served as interim since November 2021, will return to her role as Senior Vice President and Chief Operating Officer for Sterling College.
