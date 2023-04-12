CRAFTSBURY COMMON — Sterling College announced the election of Dr. Scott L. Thomas as the next President of the College.

Dr. Thomas is currently the John P. ‘Jack’ Ellbogen Dean of the College of Education for the University of Wyoming. He brings over 25 years of teaching and leadership experience at private and public institutions. A first-generation college student, Dr. Thomas has devoted his career to advancing programs and policies to expand access to quality college opportunities, ensure student success, and build diverse organizations.

