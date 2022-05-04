HAVERHILL — Efforts to resume town funding for the Woodsville Precinct were rejected on Wednesday.
The Department of Revenue Administration overturned the Town Meeting approval of two petition articles, which would have required the town to pay nearly $450,000 to Woodsville Fire and Highway.
In a letter dated May 4, DRA Municipal Accounts Advisor Jamie Dow wrote that the petition articles were disallowed because they were “not consistent with state statute.”
Specifically, Dow wrote, one municipal entity (Town of Haverhill) cannot make an appropriation for another municipal entity (Woodsville Precinct) unless allowed by special legislation.
Haverhill Town Manager Brigitte Codling supported the DRA decision, saying, “I think that they made the right call.”
Woodsville District Administrator Kevin Shelton said the precinct was mulling its options, noting, “Our attorney is reviewing the DRA decision which we have 20 days to appeal.”
The previous arrangement, which required the town to fund precinct operations, was done away with by Concord lawmakers last year.
In February, Woodsville Commissioner Paul Kidder filed the petition articles to reverse that.
Although the petition articles were deemed illegal by town counsel, they were narrowly approved at the town meeting in March.
The petition articles would have required the town to raise and appropriate $446,619 for Woodsville Highway and $146,974 for Woodsville Fire for the 2022 fiscal year.
Now the precinct must cover those costs in full.
The DRA decision is not expected to impact the precinct tax rate or service levels, officials said.
It is unclear if Woodsville will look to appeal the decision or mount a legal challenge, but Codling said the decision had been thoroughly reviewed by the DRA and the New Hampshire Attorney General’s Office, and was final.
“[DRA] is confident in their decision and when they disallow things like this, no means no,” Codling said.
In its decision, DRA also questioned if taxpayer funds should be raised and appropriated for Woodsville Fire at all.
According to Dow, the special legislation for the Woodsville precinct does not authorize a fire department, meaning the WFD may be ineligible for public funds from any taxpayers, town or precinct.
The issue came to light during the lawsuit brought by the Woodsville Highway Department against the Town of Haverhill, which is ongoing.
“A district like Woodsville, or any district in New Hampshire, has to have legislation that very specifically dictates what they have the authority to do,” Codling said. “Woodsville has the authority to have a number of other things, like a highway department, but they’ve never been given authority to have a fire department that we or the DRA can find.
In fact, Codling said, Woodsville’s enabling legislation does not appear to give the precinct authority to operate “half” of its enterprises.
“DRA is aware of that, and what they do with that I don’t know,” Codling said. “That will be a whole separate thing that the DRA has to deal with that has nothing to do with the town.”
