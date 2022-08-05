LANCASTER — The Select Board made changes to a proposed fireworks ordinance and permitting process on Monday.
They removed language from the draft ordinance that required permit applicants to buy their pyrotechnics in New Hampshire, and submit proof of purchase.
Board member Leon Rideout argued against the in-state requirement, calling it overreach.
Fireworks would still have to comply with state laws.
“I really don’t care if someone is doing a fireworks display and they buy them in South Carolina or in New Hampshire,” Rideout said.
Meanwhile, in spite of pushback, the Select Board agreed that a fine structure would remain in the ordinance.
The proposed fines are $250 and loss of fireworks permit for a first offense, and $1,000 for the second and subsequent offenses.
A member of the public Joe Bachofer suggested that fines were punitive, and could result in parents being fined for the actions of their children.
“Kids are kids. Say I’ve got a big box of firecrackers that are not legal in New Hampshire sitting in the garage and my kid gets a hold of it, and sets them off in the street. Will he get a $250 fine? And who will be fined if he’s a minor?” Bachofer asked.
Rideout and others responded that Lancaster Police would have discretion in enforcement, similar to other matters.
“If a police officer gets there and a 10-year-old sets off a couple of M-80s, we can probably leave it to the judgment of the police officer or the police chief to take action or not,” Rideout said, noting that police take a similar approach with other matters, such as speed limit enforcement. “When they stop someone for speeding, we leave it to their discretion to ticket or not.”
Rideout added that without fines, the ordinance would be useless.
“I personally don’t like the fine mechanism, but we have to have some kind of mechanism [for enforcement],” he said.
He cautioned that a firework ordinance, while a way to address the issue, would not be a cure-all.
“Even with a fireworks ordinance, you’ll have people setting them off on the Fourth of July. But this gives us a mechanism to try and control it.”
Because board member Troy Merner was not in attendance, the Select Board postponed a vote to adopt the fireworks ordinance until their next meeting in September.
ABOUT THE PROPOSED ORDINANCE
As written, the draft ordinance would forbid individuals under 21 from using fireworks and would require those 21 and over to obtain a permit from the Lancaster fire chief.
Permit applications would be due 14 days prior to the date of use, and would be issued no later than 72 hours beforehand.
Permit holders would be prohibited from using fireworks after 10:30 p.m. and during high fire-danger conditions and would be limited to low-grade consumer fireworks.
The purpose of the ordinance, according to a draft copy, is to protect residents from excessive noise that “jeopardizes” their “health and welfare” and “degrades” their quality of life.
Communities across the region have proposed limits on fireworks in response to rising complaints.
For many, the problem is tied to the sharp growth of short-term rentals.
At least a half-dozen North Country communities had fireworks regulations in place last year, according to New Hampshire Public Radio. They were Bath, Carroll, Clarksville, Easton, Littleton and Lisbon.
The draft ordinance lays out 13 permit conditions. In addition to those already mentioned, permit applicants would have to show documentation that the fireworks were purchased from an in-state retailer, not be “under the influence” of alcohol or drugs, and agree to maintain 100 feet of distance from structures, woodlands, overhead utilities and property lines.
The draft ordinance includes a penalty structure of a $250 fine and revocation of permit for the first offense, and a $1,000 fine and revocation of a permit for second and subsequent offenses. Offenders could be prohibited from obtaining any further fireworks permits.
