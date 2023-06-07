Drag Story Hour Canceled Over Safety Concerns

LANCASTER — The Drag Story Hour planned for Weeks Memorial Library on June 11 has been canceled.
Organizers White Mountains Pride of North Conway called off the event Wednesday at the request of library staff due to safety concerns.
“We feared for the safety of our staff, the people putting on the program, the people attending it, and everyone who was planning to be there,” said Linda Hutchins, chair of the library board of trustees.
Driving those fears were large groups of protesters and counter-protesters who were expected to gather outside of Drag Story Hour, an event featuring drag performers reading stories to children.
“It’s gotten so out of hand. It was bad enough there was going to be a protest, but then there was a group protesting the protest,” Hutchins said. “It’s gone so far beyond, and safety is the most important thing.”
According to Hutchins, White Mountains Pride was responsive to the library’s request and agreed to call off Drag Story Hour without question.
In the interest of promoting White Mountains Pride’s goal of promoting diversity and inclusion, Hutchins suggested that WMP work with the library and community members to stage an alternate event more acceptable to area residents.
“I did suggest to them that we find a time to get together with their group, and some of us here in town, to find a better way to present some diversity,” Hutchins said.
White Mountains Pride booked the library’s Wingate Hall for Drag Story Hour, and the library, which has a non-discrimination rental policy, raised no objections.
The event was met with a steady drumbeat of opposition: harassing phone calls to the library, an online petition with over 500 signatures, and a feature on a national right-wing program.
Some unsuccessfully pleaded for the Select Board to intervene on the grounds that Drag Story Hour was, in their words, leftist political indoctrination and “grooming.”
A former three-term member of the Select Board, Hutchins said backlash to Drag Story Hour was unlike anything she’s ever witnessed in Lancaster.
Fueled by people from surrounding towns, opponents of the event have subjected library staff to written and verbal abuse, name-calling, and personal attacks.
“To me, their imaginations were running wild,” Hutchins said of opponents. “I think [White Mountains Pride] were trying to simply make the world a place where they can live, and everybody can live, and not some kind of a subversive agenda.”
Town Manager Ben Gaetjens-Oleson scolded those who engaged in negative behaviors, badgered library personnel, and generally set a poor example.
“I was disappointed in the response to the event,” Gaetjens-Oleson said.
He said that the situation demonstrated the importance of locally-led efforts and the need for local leadership on the matter.
“It reinforces the fact that any program within the Town of Lancaster should be community led,” he said, expressing hope that a future, home-grown event celebrating diversity will “not only highlight our tolerance, but also encourage greater tolerance.”
As a result of the furor, Weeks Memorial Library has suspended the rental of Wingate Hall until the policy can be reviewed.
Some in town have called for the rental policy to be changed, with the Select Board suggesting it be limited to Lancaster residents and organizations, to prevent outside groups from staging future “controversial” events.
The library trustees will discuss the matter at their next meeting on June 19 and will likely take public input and consult with the town attorney as part of deliberations.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.