“Drag Story Hour” Organizers Respond To Critics

LANCASTER — Organizers of an upcoming LGBTQ+ event at Weeks Memorial Library responded to criticism this week.
Reached for comment, White Mountains Pride denied “Drag Story Hour” was a thinly veiled political statement, as two Select Board members have claimed.
Christopher Bellis, president of the North Conway-based non-profit, said the event featuring drag performers reading stories to children was initiated by a local resident, not an outside activist, and was meant to promote diversity.
“We don’t view the work that we do as political. We are working to promote acceptance, inclusion, and creating a welcoming atmosphere. We view that as serving the members of the community who may not feel that they are accepted or included by the community,” Bellis said.
Drag Story Hour is designed to be low-key, safe and family-friendly, officials said.
It is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. June 11 when the library is otherwise closed, children must be accompanied by an adult, unaccompanied adults will not be allowed.
Even so, it has drawn more vitriolic opposition than other recent LGBTQ+ events in the region, which have seen little to no resistance.
Bellis questioned the assumptions of those who viewed the activity as less than wholesome.
“What is the concern about someone wearing a costume and reading stories to kids? If it was a fireman reading stories to kids in his uniform, would we have the same concerns? Or a clown?,” Bellis said. “At the end of the day, there’s a certain assumption or judgment that’s being made about a person in drag. I don’t agree with the assumption that because somebody is in drag that, therefore, that’s provocative. Because I don’t believe it is.”
OPINIONS EXPRESSED
Simmering opposition to the event by a small, vocal group of people became public at the May 15 Select Board meeting.
A half-dozen North Country residents pleaded with the board to intervene because, they claimed, the event was tantamount to “child abuse” and “grooming.”
At least two people defended discrimination as a rational response to Drag Story Hour, and one objector said library namesake William Dennis Weeks would “take no pride in Pride Week.”
The Select Board declined to act and stood by the library’s non-discrimination rental policy for the Wingate Hall meeting room, even though board members Leon Rideout and Troy Merner felt the event was intentionally provocative with political overtones.
“It seems to be more of a statement than a kids’ reading hour,” Merner said. “I know they have a right, God bless them. But that’s my problem with it.”
Bellis applauded the Select Board’s steadfast support for library policy but, in response to Rideout and Merner, he insisted there was no ulterior motive behind the event.
It’s one of at least three Drag Story Hours that White Mountains Pride has staged since 2019, with positive feedback from participants, he said.
Drag Story Hour events began in San Francisco in 2015 with the goal of promoting reading and diversity. The events are geared toward younger children and feature drag queens reading children’s books. The official non-profit Drag Story Hour organization lists 32 chapters worldwide, including one in Vermont.
In some cases, Drag Story Hour events have drawn opposition from conservative groups, but Bellis said, “Kids come to story hours dressed in costume, whether they’re drag story hours or other story hours. So why not embrace the celebration of imagination, while reading stories that promote that people can be different, and promote acceptance?”
The library is neither sponsoring nor publicizing the event, officials said, and attendance is by choice.
Neither White Mountains Pride members nor Drag Story Hour supporters attended the May 15 meeting, because the discussion was not on the agenda, they said.
“We were aware of the pushback on some level,” Bellis said. “We were not necessarily aware of the meeting, or that there would be anybody there talking about the Drag Story Hour event.”
“Had we been invited to attend, we would have been more than happy to attend.”
“… STAY AWAY”
The Select Board, library staff and trustees, and Town Manager Ben Gaetjens-Oleson were unified in asking opponents to stay away from the event.
“We will not be discriminating and we will not be biased,” said library Director Barbara Robarts. “If you choose to bring your child to [the event], you are welcome to do that. You do not have to, obviously. The best thing to do if you’re not happy is to stay away.”
Gaetjens-Oleson also scolded those who had verbally attacked library staff and trustees and staff over the matter.
“The people that have insulted and name-called either the library staff or the trustees are a disgrace,” he said. “And they should be ashamed of themselves.”
In addition, Gaetjens-Oleson urged those in attendance to put their energy towards something productive.
“I would ask you all to not make a big deal out of it. Let it go, let it pass. And focus on something that you feel is positive. Instead of putting the focus on something that you feel is negative,” Gaetjens-Oleson told those in attendance. “Because if you let something that you don’t like consume you, then you just lost.”
Adding to that, Rideout said, members of the greater Lancaster community needed to live and let live, with the understanding that small North Country communities depended on people setting aside personal politics for the common good.
“Sooner or later, we’re going to work together again on something that we agree on,” he said.
