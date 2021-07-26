Here be dragons - at least that is the message some historic maps supposedly had at the edge of the known world. But brave adventurers won’t need to stray quite as far to find a dragon this year as the Great Vermont Corn Maze in Danville features the fearsome fire-breathing beast as this year’s theme.
To celebrate their 23rd season of “cornfusion” Mike and Dayna Boudreau created an image of a dragon setting their 24-acre cornfield ablaze. The maze opens to the public this Saturday, July 31.
The dragon actually began over a year ago when the Boudreau’s were originally designing their Summer 2020 maze in the winter just before the onset of the COVID-19, said Dayna. By spring the couple, who work as physical therapy assistants when not on the farm, knew they wanted to change plans because of the pandemic. So the maze design process, which usually takes months, was set aside and within a week or so they had come up with a maze that featured a giant caduceus (the rod with snakes medical symbol) upon a globe bearing the message “Thank You” to all front line workers.
This year, they returned to the dragon to bring a bit of fantasy and fun back to the annual attraction.
While pandemic conditions are improving, the Boudreau’s will continue to take some preventive measures to ensure their staff and guests are protected and feel completely safe to enjoy the maze.
“We are a hard thing because we don’t really fit into any categories,” said Dayna. “We aren’t a restaurant, we aren’t a museum, but if we have a lot of people in the maze you are going to be crossing over with people that aren’t part of your group.”
Last year they limited entrance to the maze to one unique grouping every 10 minutes and only through tickets sold in advance. These measures were above and beyond existing restrictions set at the state level, but one they felt strongly about for their guests. As a result, ticket sales were between 40 and 45% of a usual year.
This year they are easing up a bit and will limit the total number of groups per half hour, which should still allow the maze to gap groups in the maze. Despite these measures, there is the very real possibility that groups will pass each other and the Boudreaus ask that people wear masks if un-vaccinated or if in the presence of guests from other groups. Tickets will still need to be purchased in advance through the corn maze website.
“But these rules regarding COVID may change day to day depending on recommendations from state and federal healthcare professionals,” said Mike. “We were able to open in 2020 while COVID was surging because we followed state and federal safety recommendations as well as plain common sense needed during a pandemic and we had zero issues related to COVID. So, we are looking forward to an even better maze season this year.”
The maze was originally a creative outlet for Mike when the couple moved from southern New Hampshire back to the area and the family farm and it has been a passion ever since.
Dayna said they are now seeing new generations of guests come through. People who arrived as kids over 20 years ago are now bringing their kids back to the maze.
Constructing the corn maze is no small feat. They lay it out on a big sheet of graph paper and once the corn is about ankle high they head out into the field with 200-foot tape measure and a stick to etch the design into the dirt. Then it takes the entire month of June to rototill up the corn shoots and roll the paths flat.
The corn will eventually become feed for a few area farmers who need extra, once everyone finds their way out of the maze of course, said Dayna.
Dayna said the hope is for the big maze to take at least 1.5 hours to complete, with a typical time somewhere between 2 and 3 hours, but they never really know how challenging any given maze will be until people start going through it. One family that was a test case for this year’s maze a few days ago took over 3 hours, but the jury is still out on how challenging the maze may be.
There are outlets, though, for the hopelessly lost as the big maze features emergency exits at several points within the maze and maze staff available to provide clues as needed. There is also a smaller scenic maze which takes about 40 minutes and gives guests a taste of the maze and some of the unique features within the cornfield.
This year, the Boudreaus introduced special “Journey Stones” stored in containers around the big maze. Anyone who solves the maze and collects all of the “Journey Stones” will be able to trade them in for a special reward.
This year will also feature the return of the PRETENDIN Play Area, which was closed last year due to COVID restrictions. This is a reward for young mazers after they solve or exit the mazes. It gives young mazers a chance to run, play and exercise their imaginations. PRETENDIN will not be a separate admission, as it has been in the past, in order to decrease visitor numbers and improve social distancing. Other COVID changes have been implemented to ensure guest safety and there will be the addition of a 60-foot hay castle, complete with climbing nets.
For tickets and the latest information, visit www.vermontcornmaze.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.