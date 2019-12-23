Draper Hearing Postponed

Allen Draper at his change of plea hearing Wednesday in Caledonia Superior Court. (Photo by Amy Ash Nixon)

Allen Draper’s request to withdraw his guilty plea to the murder of St. Johnsbury resident Tim Persons last year will not be discussed as planned on Monday and the question of who will prosecute the case will remain undecided until the state files a formal motion to withdraw.

Draper, 31, is accused of killing Persons, 52, at his 319 Crepeault Hill Road home on the night of May 15, 2018.

