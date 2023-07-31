DRB Approves Auto Detailing Home Business Paul Hayes phayes@littletonrecord.com Staff Writer Paul Hayes Author email Jul 31, 2023 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Waterford, Vermont #filephoto Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save WATERFORD — The Development Review Board on July 17 approved a conditional use permit for a residential business.The permit will allow Keith Decarolis to operate a home-based auto detailing business at 356 Woodlawn Road.Under the permit, Decarolis must comply with the following stipulations: — No more than two vehicles per day, a maximum of 11,500 pounds per vehicle— Hours of operation from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., with a minimum six-foot privacy fence placed around the shop and parking area— Follow state Department of Conservation wastewater management guidelines for drainage, cleaning materials, and operations.Decarolis originally submitted plans in April for a full-fledged auto service station that offered undercoating, small engine repair, and used OHRV sales. Those plans drew opposition.Neighbors worried the proposed business would generate traffic, noise, waste, runoff and visual impacts that would detract from “the character of the neighborhood.”Representing some of the abutters, attorney Chad Hickey said the neighborhood was never meant to host businesses, and that every other lot had covenant language that prohibits commercial use.The fact that 356 Woodlawn Rd. does not have that language was “an oversight,” Hickey said. He pointed out that a previous business permit application for the site had been denied.In response to that push-back, DRB ordered the business plan be narrowed. Decarolis complied.In the revised permit application, the proposed use was restricted to detailing work on smaller vehicles (no larger than a pickup truck).DRB approved the application by voice vote. 