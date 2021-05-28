The St. Johnsbury Development Review Board has approved an application by RuralEdge to convert the former jailhouse on Cherry Street into affordable housing units.
“It’s an impressive plan you have here,” said DRB Chairman Tony Higgs at Thursday night’s meeting after RuralEdge Executive Director Patrick Shattuck presented the proposal.
The vote to approve was unanimous following a motion by Kyle Sipples and a second by Barry Waldner.
The jailhouse hasn’t had inmates since the state opened the Northeast Regional Correctional Facility on Route 5 in St. Johnsbury in 1982. The .42 acre property was most recently used for transitional housing and offices, but has been vacant for about a year.
“Ideally we would be starting construction in July with completion by the end of the year,” said Shattuck.
RuralEdge’s plan calls for the redevelopment of the two buildings to create nine residential units with common laundry, and green space with raised garden beds in the back yard. There will also be an office space for tenant services. Part of the current asphalt parking lot will be converted into grass.
The current owner of the property is Doug Spates. RuralEdge has a purchase and sales agreement with Spates that is contingent on the success of the application before the town to create the housing units, which will be one and two-bedroom apartments.
A construction permit application has been filed with the Vermont Division of Fire Safety. The projected building redevelopment costs, together with electrical and plumbing work needed, total just under $1.3 million.
