DRB Approves Local Marijuana Shop Permit

“The Green Man” is now good to go with the town of St. Johnsbury.
Owner Zeb Overton opened the marijuana retail shop at 1591 Memorial Drive on October 15.
But he also got a call from St. Johnsbury Zoning Administrator Paul Berlejung saying that despite the recent state legalization of marijuana sales, he still needed a local permit from the town Development Review Board (DRB).
Overton then submitted a permit application and appeared before the DRB on Thursday evening.
Overton told the board he had previously talked with the town about opening his shop and came away with the impression that he didn’t need a local permit.
“Since it was retail prior, I didn’t think I had to get any more zoning paperwork,” said Overton. “Yeah, I had no clue or I would’ve got that.”
The DRB then approved the permit by a unanimous vote.
Berlejung has said Overton was not trying to avoid the permitting process deliberately and that the rules regarding marijuana retail permitting are new.
“In the past, if it was retail before and it’s going to be retail, then you’re good to go,” said Berlejung.
He also said that it’s not unusual for people to mistakenly move forward on a project that requires a permit without first getting the permit.
“We’re going for compliance and not retribution,” said Berlejung.
DRB Chairman Rich Lyon noted that the property was a pre-existing retail location with appropriate parking and access and that there were no changes requested in Overton’s application.
St. Johnsbury residents voted to support marijuana retail sales at Town Meeting after the state made recreational marijuana sales and use legal.
