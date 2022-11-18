DRB Approves Local Marijuana Shop Permit
Zeb Overton, owner of "The Green Man," St. Johnsbury's first cannabis retail shop, stands beside his business sign outside the store on Memorial Drive on Thursday, Oct. 13, 2022. (Photo by Dana Gray)

“The Green Man” is now good to go with the town of St. Johnsbury.

Owner Zeb Overton opened the marijuana retail shop at 1591 Memorial Drive on October 15.

