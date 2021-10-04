LYNDON — The Development Review Board has denied a demolition permit for the former Tap & Die building.
By a 5-0 vote, DRB rejected a waiver application submitted by Kennametal Inc. to tear down the 93,000-square-foot industrial building at 378 Main St.
The DRB disagreed with landowner Robert Bosch Co.’s plans to preserve the concrete slab foundation after demolition, a move that would hinder redevelopment of the site.
In a ruling dated Sept. 24, the DRB stated, “The decision is due to the lack of evidence supporting the good cause for leaving the slab foundation in place.”
Bosch officials had proposed keeping the foundation as a short-term measure against underground pollutants. Chlorinated solvents in the groundwater are currently tracked by 30 monitor wells.
The DRB found that explanation lacking, concluding, “there is no record from an environmental agency or standards confirming the slab and/or foundation are effective ways to provide a barrier to contamination.”
What’s more, Bosch offered no long-term assurance the foundation would ever be removed. Company official, John Young last month declined to comment if foundation removal would be included in a Corrective Action Plan due to the state in February.
That concerned DRB members, who worry that leaving the foundation in place will prevent redevelopment of the 4-acre property, causing long-term fiscal impacts.
The former Kennametal plant employed 80 until it was shut down in 2014. The building still accounts for $16,000, or 2 percent, of the Village of Lyndonville’s property tax revenue. If the facility is demolished, and nothing takes its place, taxpayers will have to make up the difference indefinitely.
During a public hearing last month, DRB Vice-Chair Brandon Carpenter said he would “hate to get into a situation” where a demolition permit is granted now, only for the foundation issue to go unresolved “for decades.”
DRB members voting against the Kennametal application were Jeremiah Aiken, Brandon Carpenter, Curtis Carpenter, Kevin McKeon and Amy Rast.
The company has 30 days to file an appeal with the Vermont Environmental Court.
