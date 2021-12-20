DRB Denies Temporary Occupancy Permit For Former Motel

LYNDON — The Development Review Board has denied a temporary occupancy permit for the former Changing Seasons motel.
Owners Chad and Kristina Roy sought to renew a previous permit, allowing tenants to remain on-site while the motel located at 4992 Memorial Drive is converted into efficiency apartments.
They plan to appeal the DRB decision to the Vermont Environmental Court, according to Kristina Roy.
She was surprised by the ruling, she said.
“I was expecting [the temporary occupancy permit] to be approved with a time frame of, like, six months to finish out the project,” she said.
Two years ago the Roys began unpermitted work while people were still living in the building. Months later, in Nov. 2019, the DRB reluctantly issued a temporary certificate of occupancy to avoid throwing more than a dozen low-income tenants into homelessness.
That work remains incomplete and the Roys are seeking another temporary occupancy permit to avoid daily fines of $200 and allow tenants to remain in the building while work continues.
During a public hearing on Dec. 2, DRB members were unhappy at being put in the same predicament a second time.
“It’s really unfair to be put in this situation once, let alone twice,” said DRB chair Jon Prue.
Reached on Monday, Kristina Roy said COVID-19 delayed the project, which is half completed.
Plans are to convert 22 motel rooms into eight one-bedroom apartments. They are combining units by cutting doorways between them.
To date, four apartments have been completed and the other four should be done within six months, once work is allowed to resume, she said.
Roy intends to speak with town officials, to determine if work can continue during the appeals process.
She said there are no plans to evict the 14 tenants.
“I don’t feel like we should have to evict our tenants,” she said. “There’s a housing crisis, there’s no apartments available for these people to move to.”
She added that work was not being done in occupied apartments and that living conditions were safe.
“The fire marshal went through. There were no violations and no hazards. The tenants there are not living in an unsafe place. The building is kept up, the grounds are kept up. It is not a condemned building,” she said.
The DRB decision was released Friday. The Roys have 30 days to file their appeal with Vermont Environmental Court.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.