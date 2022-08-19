DRB Hears Application For Home Based Firearms Dealer

LYNDON — The Development Review Board on Thursday heard an application to allow a home-based firearms dealer.
The applicant, Travis Bailey, was quick to address public concerns.
He said it would be a small, private operation serving family and friends only and selling “between zero and five guns a month.”
There would be no walk-in customers, no retail counter, no signage, no inventory, and no advertising.
“I want to be as low profile as possible,” he said. “Most people in town, unless they know me, won’t even know it’s going on there.
He called it a “hobby” and said he required DRB permission for home sale in order to retain his federal firearms license, which allows him to purchase guns through auction.
“To keep my license, I need to have the ability to resell a firearm if I needed to,” he said.
He said rumors that he was opening a full-fledged gun shop or firing range were “the furthest [thing] from the truth” and that he would only sell to a select few people after 6 p.m. on weekdays or during weekends, when he wasn’t working.
“If I have a friend order something in, it would be after hours, no different than if they came over for a barbecue,” he said.
Even so, the DRB hearing drew a half-dozen neighbors who wanted reassurances about public safety, traffic, and future plans.
Bailey’s under-construction residence is located in a commercial district at 233 Brown Farm Rd. but would be near multiple residences and the PreK-8 Riverside School.
Cornelia Rath, assistant head of school at Riverside School, asked if firearms would be discharged on the property.
Bailey responded they would not.
While his family has operated a private shooting range on an adjacent piece of land for 30 years without incident, his home business would not offer a facility for weapons testing.
Explaining why, he said, “I don’t have a good place to shoot [on my property] there and there’s too many insurance issues.”
Although the home business would be located just outside of the 1,000-foot school zone, Bailey stressed his commitment to student safety.
He said customers would be instructed to keep firearms in a locked container or rack when passing through the school zone, as required by federal law.
Bailey pointed out that Riverside School students have taken class trips onto his property over the last two years, to visit ponds on the site.
“We’re very mindful of when [the students] are on the property,” he said, adding, “I have twin boys, they’re 13 years old, and they’ve grown up around firearms. I’m very, very, very conscious of them. Everything is kept in safes in my house, they don’t have free range to go out and shoot.”
“The last thing anyone needs is an accident.”
When pressed on the matter of safety, Bailey pointed to his track record.
He previously sold firearms in downtown Littleton and Lisbon, N.H., without issues.
The Littleton location was a by-appointment retail shop on Main Street and the Lisbon location was home-based near the Lisbon Regional School.
“I was in downtown Littleton for a year and a half with a storefront and no one knew I was there. I was in Lisbon in the middle of town, closer to a school than I am now, I had zero issues. No one knew I was there,” he said.
According to Bailey, as a federally licensed firearms dealer, he underwent an ATF background check, submits to regular audits, and complies with federal laws and regulations.
In addition, he said, his ATF license requires him to submit to background checks and audits, and comply with federal laws and regulations.
“I’ve never, ever had an issue with [the ATF] because I follow the rules,” he said.
To ensure the business didn’t grow over time, resident Mark Bean urged the board to impose “real defined restrictions” on business hours, signage, and firing range.
DRB member Curtis Carpenter said that if a permit is issued, “It would likely contain conditions holding Travis to his word.”
The DRB will have 45 days to decide on the application.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.