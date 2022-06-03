DRB Hears Application For Marijuana Grow Operation

LYNDON — The Development Review Board on Thursday heard a permit application for a cannabis grow operation.
Business partners Tyler Eckhardt and Frankie Gonzalez intend to cultivate 1,000 square feet (approximately 90 plants) indoors at 45 Broad St.
The facility would wholesale to retailers outside of Lyndon, where cannabis sales have been authorized through local control. It would not function as a dispensary or sell products on site.
The permit application would allow two conditional uses (light industry and agriculture) in a commercial zone.
The DRB will issue a decision within 45 days.
In addition to DRB approval, Eckhardt and Gonzalez would require a state cannabis cultivation permit. An application with the Vermont Cannabis Control Board is pending.
The proposed facility would be locked and secured, with multiple video cameras equipped with sound- and motion-detection and night-vision capabilities providing 360-degree coverage.
While a business name was not disclosed, Eckhardt and Gonzalez registered the company name Tree Amigos LLC earlier this year.
They also intend to grow hemp outdoors for personal use. They have a permit in hand, allowing them to grow up to 1,000 square feet.
Although he declined to provide additional details, Eckhardt has a proven track record as a business owner in Lyndon. He owns and operates a business on Depot Street (smoke shop Kiss My Glass) and recently sold another (sandwich shop Full Belly Deli).
The marijuana grow operation would be authorized under Act 164, the 2020 law that established legal recreational sales in Vermont.
Last year seven local communities (St. Johnsbury, Danville, Sutton, Burke, Peacham and Brownington) all voted to allow retail sales in their communities.
Lyndon and Newport rejected the measure.
It failed Lyndon Town Meeting by 44 votes. The final tally was 137-181.
If successful, Eckhardt and Gonzalez would become the third licensed growers in the Northeast Kingdom.
Snowbird Botanicals LLC in Barnet and DP Holdings LLC in Danville have already been awarded Tier 1 mixed cultivation licenses, allowing them to grow a maximum of 1,000 square feet of indoor cultivation plant canopy and up to 50 plants outdoors.
As of May 27, the Cannabis Control Board had received a total of 480 pre-qualification applications for cultivators, testing labs, manufacturers, wholesalers and retailers.
Of those, 144 were approved for pre-qualification.
The CCB also reported over 200 license applications at different stages of the process.
