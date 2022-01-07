DRB Hears Lumber Yard Proposal

LYNDON — The Development Review Board this week heard plans for a lumber yard in the downtown district.
Caleb Temple and Gerard Riendeau want to locate the business on a 9.6-acre strip of industrial land wedged between the railway and the former Tap & Die site.
It will require DRB approval for a conditional use permit (to place a lumber yard in an industrial zone) and a variance request (to waive minimum setback requirements). DRB reviewed those applications on Thursday and will make a decision within 45 days.
The proposed lumber yard would sell bark mulch, topsoil, crushed stone, wood chips, sand and more, and would host wood storage and processing facilities. It would operate Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Developers plan to clear the lot and lay down a gravel road and concrete storage pads.
Employee and delivery truck traffic would enter from Hemlock Lane, and retail customers would arrive by way of Church Street.
The lumber yard and Church Street would be connected by a right of way that passes through the NEK Waste Management District parking lot. It’s an open area that is bustling with NEKWMD traffic during peak hours, and DRB members raised concerns about cross-traffic and public safety.
DRB Vice-Chair Brandon Carpenter said that weekend customer traffic at the waste management district was a “free for all.”
Developers replied that measures would be taken to separate traffic patterns, and discussions with waste management officials were ongoing.
Questions were raised about setbacks along the state-owned railway. Developers had not connected with VTrans, and it’s unclear if state officials will raise objections that would supersede DRB approval.
“If I was doing something like this I’d just be a little bit nervous that I was too close to one of [the state’s] right of ways,” Carpenter said.
Added Chair Jon Prue, “If the [state] has an issue with it, it may be out of our hands. They have more pull than a volunteer town board. So, buyer beware.”
